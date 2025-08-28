Tottenham v Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Tottenham v Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 Preview: Spurs stunned Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on their travels last weekend with a 2-0 win while Thomas Frank is looking to extend his side's winning start with a third consecutive victory

Tottenham v Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 Preview
Iraola claims Bournemouth must be at 'very best'
  • Bournemouth travel to Tottenham for a Premier League game on Saturday

  • Spurs stunned Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on their travels last weekend with a 2-0 win

  • Spurs are aiming to register a third consecutive clean sheet against the Cherries

Andoni Iraola has claimed that Bournemouth must be at their "very best" when they travel to Tottenham on Saturday.

Thomas Frank is looking to extend his side's winning start with a third consecutive victory, which will mark only the fourth time in the competition they have won their first three games, previously doing so in 2009-10, 2018-19, and 2021-22. 

Spurs stunned Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on their travels last weekend with a 2-0 win, thanks to first-half goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha, which followed a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley on the opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth opened their 2025-26 account with a 4-2 defeat away at Anfield, before overcoming Wolves upon their return to the Vitality as they ran out 1-0 victors. 

After his side crashed out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, losing 2-0 to Brentford, Iraola insists all focus now turns to the challenge Spurs present: "The priority is to recover and prepare well, because we're playing against a team that just came from a win against City away, two games, six points.

"We will have to be at our very best."

Spurs are aiming to register a third consecutive clean sheet against the Cherries as they look to keep the pressure on at the top.

They sit second in the league on goal difference behind bitter rivals Arsenal, with Liverpool the only other team to win all three of their matches so far.

Despite enjoying a razor-sharp start to their campaign, Spurs will be wary of facing Iraola's men, having won just one of their last three against the Cherries (D1 L1), shipping six goals in the process.

But Palhinha has been impressed by the team's mentality so far, praising them for their attitude in digging deep for a win against City.

"What I take from the game is the mentality of the team and the way that I saw my team-mates running behind, helping each other. This is what makes me proud, to be honest," he said.

"At the end of the game, you know, you see that mentality, and this is why we push and push each other, because I think when we are like that, we are much closer to winning games."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Brennan Johnson

Johnson's well-documented inconsistencies during the 2024-25 campaign were answered in one fell swoop when the Welshman scored the decisive goal in last season's Europa League final, ending Spurs' 17-year wait for silverware.

The 24-year-old has scored two goals in two games for Tottenham this term, and is currently one of only two players to have netted in back-to-back games.

Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo

Like Johnson, Antoine Semenyo also has two goals to his name so far this season, having scored a brace against Liverpool. The forward was integral to Bournemouth's efforts last season, chipping in with 16 goal involvements in the league.

The 25-year-old has played a part in eight of the Cherries' last 10 Premier League goals (six goals and two assists).

MATCH PREDICTION: TOTTENHAM WIN

Tottenham head coach Frank has faced Bournemouth in the Premier League more times without defeat than any other opponent, recording four wins and two draws in six meetings. Among rival managers, only David Moyes has suffered more defeats to him (five) than Andoni Iraola (three).

Having won his opening two league games in charge of Spurs, Frank is aiming to become just the second Tottenham manager to start with three straight top-flight victories, a feat previously achieved by Nuno Espirito Santo in 2021.

Historically, Spurs have dominated this fixture, winning 11 of their 16 league clashes with Bournemouth, although the Cherries managed to take four points off them last season.

But, Bournemouth have earned more points in their six games against Spurs since returning to the Premier League in 2022 (seven – W2 D1 L3) than they did in 10 games in their first stint between 2015 and 2020 (five – W1 D2 L7).

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last six away Premier League matches in London (W1 D5), having lost 17 of their previous 23 games in the capital (W3 D3). 

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Tottenham – 52.7%

Draw – 22.7%

Bournemouth – 24.6%

