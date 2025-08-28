Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

Him Chatterjee turns the Dwarka tunnel into a 51,458 sq meter canvas to showcase India’s history, mythology, and cultural legacy.  

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Dwarka tunnel is India’s
The Dwarka tunnel is India’s longest and widest urban infrastructure project in the Delhi-NCR region. Photo: Him Chatterjee
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dwarka tunnel is a 5.1 km in length, including a 3.6 km eight-lane stretch.

  • Inside the tunnel a real-time visual retreat is a fluttering 3600-meter-long national flag from one corner to the other end.

  • Him Chatterjee, a Shimla-based creative artist, has conceptualised the transformation of the tunnel’s vast interior with the underlying idea was to showcase India’s cultural diversity and its sacred rivers, temples, birds, trees, and monuments through murals and art installations.

Show me a wall, and I will drench it in colours. Hand me a brush, and I will make the sacred Ganga flow across a piece of canvas. And, if you show me a tunnel— rough and rusty—I will take you on a journey through history, mythology, and the vibrant culture of India, spanning 36 states and union territories, all within a five-to-six-minute drive.

Step inside the newly opened Dwarka tunnel, and you will not only embark on a marvellous journey but also discover a boundless cultural heritage, visually created—all through a 5.1 km length, including a 3.6 km eight-lane stretch. What makes the artwork inside the tunnel a real-time visual retreat is the fluttering 3600-meter-long national flag from one corner to the other end.

According to the NHAI, the Dwarka tunnel is India’s longest and widest urban infrastructure project in the Delhi-NCR region.

Now meet Him Chatterjee, a Shimla-based creative artist who conceptualised the transformation of the tunnel’s vast interior—its walls, columns, and roof—into a live canvas. As per him, the underlying idea was to showcase India’s cultural diversity and its sacred rivers, temples, birds, trees, and monuments through murals and art installations.

Related Content
Related Content

“The toughest part, for me as an artist, was choosing a single theme to reflect India’s vast cultural diversity and richness. But, thanks to my earlier work on the 1.36 km Pragati Maidan Corridor, completed in June 2022, this project became an especially exciting journey,” says Chatterjee, who is the son of the legendary late painter Sanat Chattarjee, the last disciple of Asit Kumar Haldar, exponent of the Bengal school of art. 

Wall painting in India has a long tradition, with artists, sculptors, and painters over the centuries creating landmark works—often on religious, historical, and contemporary themes—to teach and preserve the culture of their times.

Photo: Him Chatterjee
info_icon

However, says Chattarjee, public art, on the other hand, consists of art that we see outdoors in a public space, which includes murals, sculptures, installations, street art, and live performance art. This kind of artwork is open to all, regardless of the type of viewer, who gain aesthetic pleasure and enrich their knowledge. 

For him, public art—a form he has begun practising in public spaces, whether through murals, sculptures, installations, or live performances—remarkably transforms open spaces into shared experiences of beauty, aesthetic delight, and cultural insight.

To Chatterjee, the Dwarka tunnel offered a unique mega canvas with 7.5-meter-high walls and 36 compartments—18 on each side—coincidentally matching India’s 28 states and 8 union territories. This allowed him to depict the nation’s diversity from every state and union territory through his skilful and creative mind.

“Globally, the only comparable work is in Korea at 34,000 sq. meters, but the Dwarka tunnel surpasses it as the world’s largest public art canvas at 51,478 sq. meters,” he says.

The first visual presentation of Chatterjee’s murals at the tunnel begins with Uttarakhand—the ‘Dev Bhumi’—and the entire wall art transforms as his story of mythology unfolds through colours. The sacred Ganga flows in all its eternal grace, accompanied by other incredible spiritual landmarks, including the Laxman Jhula, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath temples. 

“I made sure to include everything that represents the state’s presence. Kavad yatra to the state’s wildlife—flying birds and dancing peacocks, the national bird—also local lifestyles, yoga, and Ayurveda, as the state is a storehouse of ancient biodiversity. Mesmerising Ganga aarti is also a retreat to the eyes,” he explained.

A general view of the exhibition space - | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty/Outlook
Art And Its Tryst With Democracy

BY Photo Webdesk

The project has been named “BharatBhagya Vidhata”—a core concept to bring India’s uniqueness, prosperity, and cultural legacy to this running canvas. The artworks flow seamlessly, with the Ashok Chakra—a symbol of progress, righteousness, motion, and justice—marking the beginning and end of each state and union territory.

The banyan, India’s iconic tree symbolising immortality, longevity, and shelter, with its rich religious and ecological significance, also leaves a lasting impact.

As visitors move forward, they can feel the grandeur of Indian monuments in Rajasthan, Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh, and Southern states, including Andhra Pradesh. The Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the historic Taj Mahal are notable landmarks. Indian classical dances, the Jagannath Temple, Himachal’s popular temples, the Himachal Cap, Kashmir’s handicrafts, Dal Lake, Chandigarh’s Rock Garden, and Sukhna Lake can make the experience memorable. 

The vibrant culture of Punjab, including its folk music—Bhangra —and the Golden Temple, as well as Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, and the entire Northeast, is showcased, along with Cellular Jail (Port Blair) and Delhi. Additionally, there are murals of the Indian Parliament, Mahatma Gandhi, and other historical figures.

Finally, by the time visitors exit the tunnel after a five- to six-minute journey, they emerge enriched with an experience, accompanied by the flight of painted birds that seem to soar alongside them.

Chatterjee gives a lot of credit for the work to his team, including Sandeep Tiwari, a seasoned man with experience in advertising, for his tireless efforts in ensuring the project’s timely completion. 

Taking pride in his art creation—a new record in his life—Chatterjee says, “Never before had I worked on such a colossal 8 km canvas. Every state and union territory has been represented in vivid, hand-painted art by blending creativity with technology. I believe the initiative sets a new benchmark in public art and offers younger artists an inspiring lesson in taking culture beyond galleries and museums.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

  2. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Reaches Third Round With Confident Win

  3. US Open 2025: Taylor Fritz Digs Deep In Comeback, Casper Ruud Crashes Out In Second Round

  4. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Withdraws Through Injury Ahead Of Second Round

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Outclasses Zachary Svajda To Secure Third-round Place

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  2. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  3. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Stalin Says Deletion Of Voters’ Names In Bihar Worse Than Terrorism

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. Tropical Storm Kajiki Kills Eight in Vietnam, Thailand

  4. The Tariff Logjam

  5. Tirupur Exporters Scale Back Production Ahead Of 50 Per Cent US Tariff

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch