Delhi Art Week Returns With More Galleries, Museums, and Art Institutions

The famous Delhi Art Week (DAW) returns with its second edition in a hybrid format. It’s a week-long art extravaganza that will begin on August 24 and continue till August 31. Since it is a hybrid mode, the art gallery will also be made online on Artsy, an internationally recognised platform, until September 14.

DAW 2022 houses a variety of art programmes that range across 37 galleries, two museums, and over four art institutions. The ‘art zones’ are housed in different areas of New Delhi. The art zones are Indian Gate, Defence Colony, Greater Kailash, and Vasant Vihar, to name a few.

According to media reports, Reena Lath, director (Akar Prakar) and co-organiser of the event, said that the pandemic forced the physical events to be successfully complemented by virtual presence. The artwork will also incorporate changes that have taken place in the global art business during the covid-19 pandemic.

The public, as well as private galleries, will be participating in the art week. These art galleries are divided into areas and zones. In zone 1, some of the art galleries include the National Gallery of Modern Art, Saffron Art, Dhoomimal Art Centre and more. In zone 2, DAW 2022 will take place at Alliance Francaise De Delhi, Palette Art Gallery and more. Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Art Explore, and a few more will be featured in DAW 2022 in zone 3. The last and final zone 4 of DAW 2022 will be conducted at Photoink, Wonderwall, to name a few.

DAW was started in 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic and the impact it created on the art world. The focus is also on strengthening the bond between art organisations and art lovers.

DAW is an independent, new, and non-profit initiative which brings modern and contemporary art in Delhi into the spotlight. It brings together private and public art institutions to educate and raise awareness among people about art.