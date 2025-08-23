Tree At New Parliament Gate Flagged As Security Risk, Set To Be Transplanted

A fully grown Tabebuia argentea tree at Gaj Dwar, a gate frequently used by PM Modi, was flagged by the SPG as a potential security hazard.
The Delhi Forest Department has permitted its transplantation to Prerna Sthal, with the CPWD required to plant and maintain 10 native saplings for seven years.
The move comes amid heightened security after a 20-year-old attempted to scale Parliament’s wall by climbing a tree near the boundary on Friday.
The Special Protection Group (SPG) has identified a single tree at the Gaj Dwar, one of the six gates leading to the new Parliament building and a popular spot for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a security hazard. The tree will soon be moved inside the complex.
According to PTI, the decision involves several agencies, including the Delhi Forest Department, which must approve the move, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is the main construction agency of the Central government, and the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is in charge of the prime minister's security. According to official records seen by PTI, it all began when the SPG flagged the fully mature Tabebuia argentea tree—also referred to as the silver trumpet tree and distinguished by its vivid yellow flowers—as a possible obstruction on the VVIP route.
PTI reported that after that, things started to move forward.
The process to transplant the tree, marked Number 01, will soon begin with the Delhi Forest Department giving its permission, subject to "strict conditions" following the request by the CPWD, which cited SPG’s security concerns.
“As the Monsoon session has just concluded, the tree is likely to be transplanted next week,” an official told PTI.
According to PTI, the Prerna Sthal has been selected as the location for the sculptures of liberation fighters and national heroes that were formerly located across the grounds.
"Tree transplantation site proposed aear IG4 Prema Sathal (sic), Parliament House, was inspected by concerned field staff on 21.07.2025 and was found suitable and sufficient for transplantation of 01 nos.. of tree," the paperwork adds.
PTI reported that the seven-year-old tree is frequently found in gardens, along roads, and in other public areas because it grows quickly, requires little maintenance, and flourishes in full sunlight and well-drained soil.
In addition, the CPWD must plant ten saplings of native species, including neem, amaltas, peepal, bargad, sheesham, and arjun, at Prerna Sthal as a compensatory plantation.
According to officials, the CPWD has already paid the forest department Rs 57,000 as a refundable security deposit. With clearance from the forest department, new saplings must be geotagged, maintained for seven years, and have an annual status report submitted to the department.
Additionally, the order states unequivocally that transplanting more than one permitted tree will be deemed a breach of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and could result in the removal of the license. A 20-year-old guy tried to scale Parliament House's wall near Red Cross Road at IG-2 gate on Friday morning by scaling a tree that was next to the boundary wall. According to the sources, he is being questioned by several central agencies, such as the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), to determine his motivation.