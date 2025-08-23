Tree At New Parliament Gate Flagged As Security Risk, Set To Be Transplanted

Additionally, the order states unequivocally that transplanting more than one permitted tree will be deemed a breach of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and could result in the removal of the license. A 20-year-old guy tried to scale Parliament House's wall near Red Cross Road at IG-2 gate on Friday morning by scaling a tree that was next to the boundary wall. According to the sources, he is being questioned by several central agencies, such as the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), to determine his motivation.