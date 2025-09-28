The Pilgrimage of Selfies: How Khatkar Kalan Turned Revolution into Tourism

How Bhagat Singh's ancestral village has become a memorial designed for Instagram, not introspection.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Gauri Malhotra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bhagat Singh
Translation: John Saunders case, 17th December 1928 Photo: |
info_icon

On the walls of the narrow streets that lead up to Khatkar Kalan, Shaheed Bhagat Singh's village, there are murals that stand out as incongruous. One depicts, in almost a cartoonish manner, Bhagat Singh's bullet flying directly into John Saunders' face—the British police officer assassinated on December 17, 1928. There is Shivram Rajguru running towards the scene, in his typical cap and a ghoulish expression. Bhagat Singh himself never wrote or talked too much about Saunders' killing and the aesthetics of this mural would have appalled him.
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh's ancestral village |
info_icon
Bhagat Singh
info_icon

This mural may be painted by the over-zealous villagers. But the official side of Khatkar Kalan, with its Royal Palms and manicured grass, is no better. It's more like a picnic spot than a homage to a revolutionary. Under these palms, there is a family of five posing for selfies, the father adjusting his turban while his teenage daughter finds the perfect angle. "Bhagat Singh ji de ghar" (at Bhagat Singh's house), though they are actually standing in what the locals call a "sanitized park"—four times larger than Singh's actual ancestral home.

The first thing that strikes visitors about Khatkar Kalan isn't the revolutionary history—it's the Royal Palm trees (Roystonea regia) imported from the Caribbean. These towering non-natives stand guard over manicured lawns of American grass, creating an oddly tropical aesthetic in rural Punjab. The memorial feels like entering a theme park of revolution, but the most jarring contrast appears at the edge of this sanitized paradise where a concrete wall separates the pristine memorial from the reality beyond: cow dung cakes drying in the sun, makeshift huts, and waste dumps.

Newspaper With a Spine: Masthead from the archives - null
Journalism Of Courage

BY Harish Khare

Bhagat Singh
info_icon

The imagery couldn't be more literal—revolutionary memory has been literally walled off from revolutionary reality. This isn't just poor urban planning. It's a perfect encapsulation of how contemporary India consumes its heroes: as Instagram-friendly experiences divorced from their actual context, their uncomfortable truths quarantined behind walls both literal and metaphorical.

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Shaheed Diwas Date 2025: History, Significance & Key Details

BY Asha Kumari

The Violence We're Comfortable With

What makes the village's unofficial commemorations particularly fascinating are the raw, unfiltered murals that villagers have created themselves. These graphic depictions of violence would make any government curator uncomfortable. Beyond the cartoonish Saunders assassination, other murals throughout the narrow streets show revolutionary acts with an unflinching directness that official spaces would never dare display.

These aren't the sanitized "freedom struggle" narratives of official museums. These are raw depictions of what revolution actually looked like: messy, violent, personal. The mural's Hindi text doesn't euphemize the Saunders killing as "martyrdom" or "sacrifice"—it calls it what it was: "John Saunders Murder Case, 17th December 1928."

Compare this to the state-of-the-art museum just outside the village, where revolution becomes packaged as a sensory experience. Air-conditioned black-box exhibits with immersive sounds and multilingual displays transform Singh's intellectual life into emotional consumption. The museum acknowledges that Singh wrote primarily in Urdu, then proceeds to marginalize Urdu materials in favour of Hindi, Punjabi, and English displays. Even in death, Singh's linguistic identity gets edited for political convenience

Bhagat Singh
info_icon
null - null
Watch These Bhagat Singh Movies This Shaheed Diwas

BY Asha Kumari

The Democracy of Devotion

Throughout Khatkar Kalan, ordinary villagers have claimed Singh's memory in ways that official curators never could. Private houses feature personal monuments—not just of Singh, but of other revolutionaries like Udham Singh, whose statue stands atop one double-story house. There's something beautifully democratic about this approach: every family gets to choose their revolutionary hero, their version of resistance.

One house features tile-work of Guru Nanak's photograph—noteworthy because image worship isn't traditional in Sikhism, suggesting these visual displays carry identitarian weight beyond religious practice. Another wall displays a mural of Singh flanked by his parents, with carefully inscribed titles: "Father S. Kishan Singh", "Shaheed-e-Aazam S. Bhagat Singh", "Mother of Punjab, Mata Vidyavati Ji".

Bhagat Singh
Mural of Bhagat Singh flanked by his parents |
info_icon

These aren't government-sanctioned narratives. They represent personal relationships with revolutionary memory, messy and immediate in ways that official commemoration can never be.

The Locked Doors of Memory

The most telling space in Khatkar Kalan is the Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Memorial Library—a nearly 20-year-old building that contains no books. Its locked doors reveal empty shelves through glass windows, a sight that suggests this isn't neglect but policy. The village wants the appearance of honoring intellectual legacy while systematically avoiding engagement with actual ideas.

The irony is devastating: in a village dotted with graphic murals of revolutionary violence, the one space dedicated to revolutionary thought remains empty. There's comfort with Singh's bullets but terror of his books, ease with his martyrdom but fear of his socialism. Even Singh's ancestral house reflects the pattern. The ground floor has been converted into a museum with glass partitions separating viewers from recreated rooms, while the first floor remains locked to visitors. The design allows people to look but not touch, observe but not inhabit, consume but not engage.

Bhagat Singh
Ancestral House of Bhagat Singh |
info_icon
Bhagat Singh
Mural of Bhagat Singh
info_icon
Bhagat Singh
info_icon

The Revolution Will Not Be Air-Conditioned

Today's Khatkar Kalan presents a man who wrote "I am a revolutionary madman who is free even in a prison" ("ਮੈਂਇੱਕ ਐਸਾ ਇਨਕਲਾਬੀ ਪਾਗਲ ਹਾਂ ਜੋਜੇਲ ਵਿ ੱਚ ਵੀ ਅਜ਼ਾਦ ਹੈ") as a tourist destination where revolution becomes the brand but never the practice. The villagers' unfiltered murals suggest a hunger for authentic revolutionary memory that official spaces can't satisfy.

But even these grassroots commemorations focus more on Singh's actions than his ideas, his martyrdom than his vision for what should come after the violence. Perhaps that's the real tragedy of modern Khatkar Kalan: it hasn't forgotten Singh, but remembers him exactly how power wants—as a symbol to be consumed rather than an example to be followed. The palm trees continue growing, the selfies keep coming, and the library stands perpetually empty.

On Singh's 118th birth anniversary, his greatest victory isn't that he's remembered—it's that despite decades of sanitization, somewhere in those raw village murals, his uncomfortable questions still refuse to die.

(Gauri Malhotra is a final-year undergraduate student at Ashoka University)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide The Title

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  3. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  4. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

  5. Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Atleast 35 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Pakistan PM Claims Shooting Down Seven Indian Aircraft, Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize At UNGA

  4. Delhi: Spiritual Healer Accused Of Raping 24-Year-Old Woman Inside Ashram Acquitted

  5. Day In Pics: September 27, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  3. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  4. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

  5. The Beginnings Of Dev Anand: Experimental, Debonair With A Streak Of Protest

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  3. BRICS Warns Against Tariff 'Coercion', Backs India’s 2026 Chairship

  4. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  5. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations