Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Power Connection Of Bhagat Singh's Ancestral House Never Disconnected, Says Admin Refuting Reports

An administration official in this district refuted media reports on Saturday that power had been cut off to the ancestral house of Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Power Connection Of Bhagat Singh's Ancestral House Never Disconnected, Says Admin Refuting Reports PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 7:47 pm

The district administration here on Saturday refuted reports in a section of media that the power connection to the ancestral house of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan was disconnected.

It also clarified there was no bill pending.

"Powercom has an advance bill payment worth Rs 6,760 with them," said Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa in an official release here.

Khatkar Kalan is the ancestral village of the iconic freedom fighter in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, which was named after him.

The DC appealed to a section of the media not to use the name of the ancestral house as the emotions of lakhs of people are attached to the historic place.

Earlier, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh also clarified that the electrical connection of the ancestral house or museum of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan was never disconnected.

The ancestral house of Bhagat Singh has a separate power connection in the name of the Department of Cultural Affairs, said the statement. 

Related stories

Congress Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal For Manish Sisodia’s Comparison To Bhagat Singh

Congress Slams Kejriwal For Comparing Sisodia To Bhagat Singh

AAP Govt Leading A ‘Second Freedom Struggle,’ Sisodia, Jain Are Today’s Bhagat Singh: Kejriwal

Tags

National Bhagat Singh Khatkar Kalan Ancestral House Media Reports Freedom Fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh Administration Officials

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child