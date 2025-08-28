Football

Grimsby Town 2-2 Man United (12-11 PEN), Carabao Cup 2025-26: Red Devils Knocked Out

Manchester United were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the most dramatic of fashions after losing 12-11 on penalties to League Two side Grimsby Town in the second round of the tournament. United were behind 0-2 before clawing their way back to level scores 2-2. In a never-ending penalty shootout, it was Grimsby that held their nerve in an excruciating 26-goal knockout.