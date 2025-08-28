Football

Grimsby Town 2-2 Man United (12-11 PEN), Carabao Cup 2025-26: Red Devils Knocked Out

Manchester United were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the most dramatic of fashions after losing 12-11 on penalties to League Two side Grimsby Town in the second round of the tournament. United were behind 0-2 before clawing their way back to level scores 2-2. In a never-ending penalty shootout, it was Grimsby that held their nerve in an excruciating 26-goal knockout.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Grimsby Town vs Manchester United_1
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Grimsby Town vs Manchester United | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Grimsby Town's players celebrate defeating Manchester United in a penalty shootout to win the English League Cup second round soccer match at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.

2/9
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Grimsby Town vs Manchester United_Harry Maguire
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Grimsby Town vs Manchester United | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after losing to Grimsby Town in the English League Cup second round soccer match at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.

3/9
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Grimsby Town vs Manchester United_2
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Grimsby Town vs Manchester United | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Grimsby Town fans celebrate their victory over Manchester United in penalty shootout in an English League Cup second round soccer match at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.

4/9
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Grimsby Town vs Manchester United_Bryan Mbeumo
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Grimsby Town vs Manchester United | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo reacts after missing his second penalty kick against Grimsby Town in the English League Cup second round soccer match at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.

5/9
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Grimsby Town vs Manchester United_Tyrell Warren
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Grimsby Town vs Manchester United | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Grimsby Town's Tyrell Warren celebrates scoring their side's second goal during an English League Cup second round soccer match against Manchester United at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.

6/9
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Grimsby Town vs Manchester United_Tyrell Warren
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Grimsby Town vs Manchester United | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Grimsby Town's Tyrell Warren celebrates scoring their side's second goal during an English League Cup second round soccer match against Manchester United at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.

7/9
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Grimsby Town vs Manchester United_Charles Vernam
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Grimsby Town vs Manchester United | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Grimsby Town's Charles Vernam, right, scores their side's first goal of the game during an English League Cup second round soccer match against Manchester United at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.

8/9
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Grimsby Town vs Manchester United_ Cameron Gardner
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Grimsby Town vs Manchester United | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Grimsby Town's Cameron Gardner, right, and Manchester United's Tyler Fredricson battle for the ball during an English League Cup second round soccer match at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.

9/9
EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Grimsby Town vs Manchester United_Ruben Amorim
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Grimsby Town vs Manchester United | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reacts on the sideline during an English League Cup second round soccer match against Grimsby Town at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.

