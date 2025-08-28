Grimsby Town's players celebrate defeating Manchester United in a penalty shootout to win the English League Cup second round soccer match at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.
Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts after losing to Grimsby Town in the English League Cup second round soccer match at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.
Grimsby Town fans celebrate their victory over Manchester United in penalty shootout in an English League Cup second round soccer match at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.
Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo reacts after missing his second penalty kick against Grimsby Town in the English League Cup second round soccer match at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.
Grimsby Town's Tyrell Warren celebrates scoring their side's second goal during an English League Cup second round soccer match against Manchester United at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.
Grimsby Town's Charles Vernam, right, scores their side's first goal of the game during an English League Cup second round soccer match against Manchester United at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.
Grimsby Town's Cameron Gardner, right, and Manchester United's Tyler Fredricson battle for the ball during an English League Cup second round soccer match at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reacts on the sideline during an English League Cup second round soccer match against Grimsby Town at Hill Blundell Park in Grimsby, England.