Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

Sorana Cirstea takes on Karolina Muchova in the second round of the US Open 2025 women's singles
Cirstea is one of the four players to enter the Flushing Meadows main draw this edition via protected rankings
The winner of the match will take on either the Czech 21st-seed Linda Noskova or Eva Lys
Sorana Cirstea takes on Karolina Muchova in the second round of the US Open 2025 women's singles event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Thursday (August 28, 2025). Watch the Cirstea vs Muchova Grand Slam tennis match live.
Cirstea is one of the four players to enter the Flushing Meadows main draw this edition via protected rankings, but the Romanian faced no difficulty in dispatching Solana Sierra in straight sets in round one.
Just days before the tournament, the 35-year-old won the Cleveland title. Her best performance at the US Open came in 2023, when she reached the quarterfinals for the first time in her career, defeating fourth seed Elena Rybakina along the way.
Muchova, currently ranked 13th, had to battle past legendary Venus Williams in three sets to reach this round. The 29-year-old Czech has performed admirably at Flushing Meadows, reaching the semi-finals in 2023 and 2024.
Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova Head-To-Head Record
This marks their seventh career meeting, with Muchova leading the head-to-head record 5-1, including the latest meeting -- a 6-2, 7–5 victory for Muchova in Dubai. They also met 2023 US Open, which was also won by Muchova, in straight sets.
So, Cirstea would be eying a change in fortunes. The winner of the match will take on either the Czech 21st-seed Linda Noskova or Eva Lys, the unseeded German, in the third round.
When and where is the Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova, Women's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?
The Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova, Women's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Grandstand. The match will get started at 10:10 PM IST.
Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.