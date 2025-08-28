Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova LIVE streaming: Get the timings, venue and other info for the upcoming 2nd round women's singles match at the US Open 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Open Tennis 2025 Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara_4
US Open 2025 match taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sorana Cirstea takes on Karolina Muchova in the second round of the US Open 2025 women's singles

  • Cirstea is one of the four players to enter the Flushing Meadows main draw this edition via protected rankings

  • The winner of the match will take on either the Czech 21st-seed Linda Noskova or Eva Lys

Sorana Cirstea takes on Karolina Muchova in the second round of the US Open 2025 women's singles event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, on Thursday (August 28, 2025). Watch the Cirstea vs Muchova Grand Slam tennis match live.

Cirstea is one of the four players to enter the Flushing Meadows main draw this edition via protected rankings, but the Romanian faced no difficulty in dispatching Solana Sierra in straight sets in round one.

Just days before the tournament, the 35-year-old won the Cleveland title. Her best performance at the US Open came in 2023, when she reached the quarterfinals for the first time in her career, defeating fourth seed Elena Rybakina along the way.

Muchova, currently ranked 13th, had to battle past legendary Venus Williams in three sets to reach this round. The 29-year-old Czech has performed admirably at Flushing Meadows, reaching the semi-finals in 2023 and 2024.

Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova Head-To-Head Record

This marks their seventh career meeting, with Muchova leading the head-to-head record 5-1, including the latest meeting -- a 6-2, 7–5 victory for Muchova in Dubai. They also met 2023 US Open, which was also won by Muchova, in straight sets.

Related Content
Related Content

So, Cirstea would be eying a change in fortunes. The winner of the match will take on either the Czech 21st-seed Linda Noskova or Eva Lys, the unseeded German, in the third round.

When and where is the Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova, Women's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?

The Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova, Women's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Grandstand. The match will get started at 10:10 PM IST.

Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming

Tennis fans can enjoy the Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  2. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  3. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  4. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sorana Cirstea Vs Karolina Muchova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  2. Lorenzo Musetti Vs David Goffin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. US Open 2025: Alcaraz, Shelton Cruise Through In Straight Sets; Rune Crashes Out

  4. US Open 2025: Sabalenka Leads Seeds Through At Flushing Meadows, Townsend Beats Ostapenko In Heated Clash

  5. Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open: World No.1 Reaches Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Match Report, BWF World Championships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  4. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  2. Floods And Landslides In Jammu and Kashmir, At Least 36 Dead

  3. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  4. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  5. SFI And AISA Declare Alliance For DUSU Polls

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Trump Repeats Claim Of Averting Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan

  2. Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

  3. White House Adviser Labels Ukraine Crisis ‘Modi’s War’ Amid Tariff Escalation

  4. The Tariff Logjam

  5. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms