Trump further claimed he had stopped multiple wars, including the India-Pakistan conflict. “I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan… They already shot down seven jets - that was raging. I said, 'You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you have got 24 hours to settle it.' They said, 'Well, there's no more war going on.' I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use…”