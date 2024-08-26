Donald Trump Issues World War III Warning: 'Sleepy Joe Sleeping On A Beach'

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday issued a warning that the Biden administration's leadership, particularly Vice President Kamala Harris, is leading the US towards World War III.
In a post on X on Sunday, the former President said: "Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East? Bombs are dropping all over the place! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a Beach in California, viciously Exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is doing a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim, her really bad V.P. Pick. Let’s not have World War lll, because that’s where we’re heading!"
This is not the first time Trump has made such claims. In a post on Thursday, he said: "There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III!"
The remarks come amid escalating violence in the Middle East. On Sunday, Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli military said the strikes were a preemptive move to prevent Hezbollah from launching rockets and missiles at Israel. The attacks reportedly destroyed thousands of rocket launcher barrels at more than 40 sites, according to Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari.
Hezbollah retaliated, launching hundreds of Katyusha rockets and drones toward Israel, as part of what it called the "first phase" of a broader assault.
Last week, Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone and discussed ways to advance a potential Gaza cease-fire and hostages deal.
Last week, President Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone and discussed ways to advance a potential Gaza ceasefire and hostages deal. The call followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to the Middle East, which ended without an agreement between Israel and Hamas militants on a truce in the Palestinian enclave.
Trump has repeatedly claimed he could settle the war in Ukraine within a day and bring peace to the Middle East if he wins the presidential election in November.