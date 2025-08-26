Trump Says He Averted India-Pakistan Nuclear War After 7 Jets Downed

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Trump stopped India Pakistan conflict, operation sindoor, rafale jets
Trump did not clarify whether the seven jets he referred to were lost by one side or represented combined losses by both. File Photo
  • Trump claimed he stopped seven global wars, including an India-Pakistan conflict he called “nuclear level”.

  • He said seven jets had already been shot down before he threatened trade tariffs to force a halt.

  • India rejects Trump’s version, saying the ceasefire was decided through direct talks between the militaries.

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that a war between India and Pakistan, which he described as heading towards a “nuclear war” after seven jets were shot down, was stopped because of his intervention.

Trump said, “The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war... They already shot down 7 jets – that was raging,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“I said, ‘You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you’ve got 24 hours to settle it.’ They said, ‘Well, there’s no more war going on.’ I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use.”

According to PTI, Trump further claimed he had stopped seven wars around the world, four of them by using tariffs and trade as leverage. “I had tariffs and trade, and I was able to say, ‘If you go fight and want to kill everybody, that is okay, but I am going to charge you each a 100% tariff when you trade with us’. They all gave up,” he said. “I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan.”

Trump did not clarify whether the seven jets he referred to were lost by one side or represented combined losses by both. PTI reported that the US president has repeatedly made similar claims, including last week when he said he had ended six wars, among them the conflict between India and Pakistan.

Since 10 May, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after what he described as a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated more than 40 times that he “helped settle” the tensions, reported PTI.

India, however, has maintained that the decision on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament that no foreign leader asked India to stop Operation Sindoor. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also stated there was no third-party role in the ceasefire decision.

On Friday, during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump once again repeated his claim of halting the war between India and Pakistan. He also spoke about India’s purchase of Russian oil. PTI reported that these assertions form part of Trump’s regular campaign narrative in recent weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)

