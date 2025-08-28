Lorenzo Musetti Vs David Goffin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Lorenzo Musetti takes on David Goffin in the second round of the US Open 2025 men's singles event
The contest will take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York on Thursday (August 28, 205)
Musetti leads Goffin 3-1 in their head-to-head, including a five-set win at the US Open 2022
Lorenzo Musetti takes on David Goffin in the second round of the US Open 2025 men's singles event at Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York on Thursday (August 28, 205). Watch the Musetti vs Goffin Grand Slam tennis match live.
Musetti, currently ranked No. 10, enters this match after a solid four-set win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The Italian's best performance at the US Open so far has been reaching the third round twice, in 2022 and 2024. He's yet to progress beyond that stage, though.
Goffin, ranked No. 80, also came through a four-set opener against Quentin Halys. The Belgian veteran has previously reached the fourth round four times -- in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Lorenzo Musetti Vs David Goffin Head-To-Head Record
This marks a fifth career meeting between the two players. Musetti holds a 3-1 lead in their head-to-head record. In 2022, Musetti beat Goffin in a five-set Flushing Meadows first-round thriller.
The winner of Musetti vs Goffin will face either Italian 24th seed Flavio Cobolli or unseeded American Jenson Brooksby in the third round.