Wiesbaden 2-3 Bayern Munich, DFB Pokal: Kane Comes Up With Last-Gasp Winner

Bayern Munich are through to the second round of the DFB-Pokal but not before they were tested fully by 3. Liga side Wehen Wiesbaden. The hosts mounted a comeback late in the second half to erase a 0-2 deficit and make it 2-2. The game looked inching towards the extra time but Harry Kane came to the rescue for the Bundesliga giants. Kane headed the winner in the 94th minute to make it 3-2 in favour of Bayern.