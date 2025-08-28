Naomi Osaka Vs Hailey Baptiste Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

Naomi Osaka takes on Hailey Baptiste in the second round of the US Open 2025 women's singles event at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York, on Thursday (August 28, 2025). Watch the Baptiste vs Osaka Grand Slam tennis match live.
Osaka is already leading in the first set against Baptiste.
Osaka’s pedigree at Flushing Meadows is well established. She is a two-time US Open champion, having lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2020.
The 27-year-old Japanese star's win over Belgian Greet Minnen in the first round this year improved her overall record at the tournament to 24-6.
For Baptiste, this second-round appearance marks a personal milestone. The unseeded American's victory over Katerina Siniakova of Czechia was her first-ever main draw win at the US Open, having previously failed to win first-round outings in 2020 and 2021.
The 23-year-old has shown steady progress in 2025, reaching the fourth round at the French Open and the third round at Wimbledon.
Hailey Baptiste Vs Naomi Osaka Head-To-Head Record
Osaka, seeded 23rd, enters the match with a 2-0 head-to-head lead over Baptiste, having won both of their previous meeting earlier this year -- in Auckland and then at the Miami Open.
When and where is the Hailey Baptiste Vs Naomi Osaka, Women's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?
The Hailey Baptiste Vs Naomi Osaka, Women's Singles 2nd Round match is already underway at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The match started at 10:45 PM IST.
Hailey Baptiste Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Hailey Baptiste Vs Naomi Osaka live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.