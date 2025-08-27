HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Live Score, BWF World Championships: Indian Up Against Second Seed In Round Of 32

HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Live Score, BWF World Championships: Preview
HS Prannoy faces a tough test against World No.2 Anders Antonsen in the Round of 32 at the World Championships in Paris. The veteran Indian, fresh off a straight-game win over Joakim Oldorff, brings experience, crafty deception, and a stellar record against Danish opponents, though he hasn’t beaten Antonsen since 2018. At 33, fitness and motivation will be key, while Antonsen’s power and consistency make him a formidable hurdle.
Can Prannoy’s grit and game intelligence pull off another upset?
HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Live Score, BWF World Championships: Live Streaming Details
The BWF World Championships round of 32 match between India's HS Prannoy and Denmark's Anders Antonsen will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network TV channels in the country.
HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Live Score, BWF World Championships: When Will Match Start?
Prannoy's match is 12th on Court 2. Currently the preceding match, between Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard and Sabar Gutama-Moh Reza Isfahani is underway on the court. Once this match, the Indian and his second-seeded opponent will take the court. That would take at least 30 more minutes.
HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Live Score, BWF World Championships: Hello There!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us late on Wednesday for some Indian badminton action. HS Prannoy will take the court against world number two Anders Antonsen for a place in the third round, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the match.