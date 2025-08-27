HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Live Score, BWF World Championships: Indian Up Against Second Seed In Round Of 32

HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Live Score, BWF World Championships: The Indian beat Joakim Oldorff in his previous match. Photo: File

Welcome to our live coverage of the second-round men's singles match between India's HS Prannoy and Denmark's Anders Antonsen at the BWF World Championships 2025, at the Adidas Arena in Paris on Wednesday (August 27, 2025). It's a tall order for Prannoy as he faces the world number two, but the 33-year-old has beaten the Dane twice before and can do it again, if in his element. He can take inspiration from compatriots PV Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag, who earlier in the day won their respective matches to coast into the round of 16. Follow the live scores and updates from the badminton match.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Aug 2025, 12:17:30 am IST HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Live Score, BWF World Championships: Preview HS Prannoy faces a tough test against World No.2 Anders Antonsen in the Round of 32 at the World Championships in Paris. The veteran Indian, fresh off a straight-game win over Joakim Oldorff, brings experience, crafty deception, and a stellar record against Danish opponents, though he hasn’t beaten Antonsen since 2018. At 33, fitness and motivation will be key, while Antonsen’s power and consistency make him a formidable hurdle. Can Prannoy’s grit and game intelligence pull off another upset?

