Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Sinner rides a 22-match hard-court Slam streak, eyeing back-to-back US Open titles after last year’s triumph.
Popyrin stunned Djokovic in 2024, proving he’s a dangerous opponent on the Flushing Meadows stage.
Head-to-head: Popyrin leads 1-0, having beaten Sinner at the 2021 Madrid Masters in straight sets.
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the US Open 2025 men's singles event at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Thursday (August 28, 2025). Watch the Sinner vs Popyrin Grand Slam tennis match live.
Sinner, aiming to become the first man since Roger Federer to win back-to-back US Open titles, began his Flushing Meadows title defence with a straight-sets win over Vit Kopriva. The Italian enters this second-round match riding a 22-match winning streak in hard-court Major events.
The 24-year-old's best performance here, of course, came last year when he lifted the trophy for his Grand Slam title.
Alexei Popyrin, 26, arrives with confidence after a solid first-round victory over Emil Ruusuvuori. The Australian defeated Novak Djokovic last year here in the third round, before losing to Frances Tiafoe in the fight for a place in the quarter-final.
Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Head-To-Head
Well, the head-to-head bragging rights belong to the World No. 36. A lone meeting so far, and that match at the ATP Madrid Masters 2021 was won by Popyrin in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-2.
When and where is the Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin, Men's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?
The Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin, Men's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Thursday, August 28, 2025. The match will get started at 10:20 PM IST (Approx). The contest will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.