Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

When and where is the Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin, Men's Singles 2nd Round match at US Open 2025?

The Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin, Men's Singles 2nd Round match will be played on Thursday, August 28, 2025. The match will get started at 10:20 PM IST (Approx). The contest will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.