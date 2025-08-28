Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

At this moment, it is not a good time from a health perspective, therefore, you should be careful about the food that you consume. Before you leave the house today, seek the blessings of those who are more experienced than you are; doing so may result in financial rewards for you. Whenever you are at home, your children will provide you with a problem in a magnified form; before taking any action, be sure that you have thoroughly checked the facts. Currently, it is not the appropriate time to divulge your private thoughts and sentiments to the person you care about the most. It will be challenging for you to persuade your partner to adhere to the plan that you have devised. Either you can choose to smile and dismiss the problems, or you can choose to face them head-on and become frustrated. It is up to you to decide. You are likely to experience feelings of sadness as a result of your partner's decision to remove his hand from meeting your day-to-day requirements.