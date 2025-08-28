Carabao Cup Round 2: Sheffield Wednesday Shock Leeds In Shootout Victory

Sheffield Wednesday's Rio Shipston, center, celebrates with his teammates after they won in a penalty shootout in the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.
Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan, center right, celebrates with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath after they won in a penalty shootout in the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.
Leeds United's Jayden Bogle celebrates scoring during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.
Leeds United's Jayden Bogle, center, scores during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.
Sheffield Wednesday's Jamal Lowe, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.
Leeds United's Lukas Nmecha, left, and Sheffield Wednesday's Gui Siqueira in action during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.
Leeds United's Joel Piroe is challenged by Sheffield Wednesday's George Brown, left, and Rio Shipston during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.
Leeds United's Joel Piroe, left, and Sheffield Wednesday's Reece Johnson in action during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.
Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson is challenged by Sheffield Wednesday's Jarvis Thornton, left, and Reece Johnson during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.