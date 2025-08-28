Football

Carabao Cup Round 2: Sheffield Wednesday Shock Leeds In Shootout Victory

Sheffield Wednesday stunned Premier League side Leeds United with a stunning penalty shootout victory in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The score was locked at 1-1 after regulation time and the match moved to the penalties where an inexperienced Sheffield Wednesday side managed to hold their nerves as they triumphed 3-0 in the shootout.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United_1
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Sheffield Wednesday's Rio Shipston, center, celebrates with his teammates after they won in a penalty shootout in the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United_Barry Bannan
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan, center right, celebrates with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath after they won in a penalty shootout in the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United_Jayden Bogle
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Leeds United's Jayden Bogle celebrates scoring during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United_ Jayden Bogle
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Leeds United's Jayden Bogle, center, scores during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United_Jamal Lowe
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Sheffield Wednesday's Jamal Lowe, center, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United_Lukas Nmecha
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Leeds United's Lukas Nmecha, left, and Sheffield Wednesday's Gui Siqueira in action during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United_ Joel Piroe
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Leeds United's Joel Piroe is challenged by Sheffield Wednesday's George Brown, left, and Rio Shipston during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United_ Joel Piroe
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Leeds United's Joel Piroe, left, and Sheffield Wednesday's Reece Johnson in action during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.

EFL Cup 2025-26 Round 2 soccer match Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United_ Brenden Aaronson
Carabao Cup 2025-26: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson is challenged by Sheffield Wednesday's Jarvis Thornton, left, and Reece Johnson during the English League Cup second round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England.

