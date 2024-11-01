Football

Atletico Madrid 2-0 UE Vic, Copa Del Rey: Diego Simeone 'Loved' How Sixth-tier Opposition Played

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring with a penalty against UE Vic, before a late second wrapped up a 2-0 victory against stubborn opposition

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Diego Simeone
Diego Simeone
info_icon

Diego Simeone was in good spirits following Atletico Madrid's first-round victory in the Copa del Rey, despite them having taken 81 minutes to find the net against sixth-tier opposition. (More Football News)

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring with a penalty against UE Vic, before a late second wrapped up a 2-0 victory against stubborn opposition.

Alvarez became the second LaLiga player to have scored in three different competitions this season, after Kylian Mbappe.

But Simeone was more concerned with giving praise to the opposition team rather than finding faults with his own after the match, having named a strong side.

Julian Alvarez scored two goals to help Atletico Madrid advance in the Copa del Rey - null
Vic 0-2 Atletico: Alvarez's Brace Sends Visitors Through Against Sixth-Tier Side In Copa Del Rey

BY Stats Perform

"For us it was not a surprise, we had seen some of the opponent’s games," he said, as quoted in AS.

"I loved how they played with passion, commitment, with intensity every ball and the search to respond to our tactics.

"I'm happy for the opponent because they demanded of us, they made us generate situations that, for the moment we are going through, the goal was going to cost as much as it did.

"In the first [half] we had chances and we couldn’t score, then the penalty came and Julian's goal that secured the win."

Atleti finished with 2.65 expected goals (xG), with 13 of their 16 shots coming from inside the box.

While Simeone was pleased to progress to the next round, he will undoubtedly be expecting an improvement when Atletico host Las Palmas in LaLiga on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja's Five-for Headlines Day 1 In Mumbai - In Pics
  2. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK 1st ODI Match On TV And Online
  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Stumps Taken As Hosts Create Hara-Kiri In Mumbai | IND - 86/4; NZ - 235
  4. Hong Kong Sixes 2024: India Vs Pakistan Clash Highlights Day 1 Of The Prestigious Tournament
  5. West Indies Vs England, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC LIVE Score, AFC Challenge League: EBFC 3-2 NSC At Full-time
  2. AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 4 Fixtures On TV And Online
  3. East Bengal 3-2 Nejmeh SC: Red And Gold Brigade Confirm AFC Challenge League Quarter-final Spot
  4. Atletico Madrid 2-0 UE Vic, Copa Del Rey: Diego Simeone 'Loved' How Sixth-tier Opposition Played
  5. AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite West Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 4 Fixtures
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  2. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  3. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  4. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi’s AQI Remains ‘Poor’ After Diwali Bash
  2. Indian Army Begins Patrolling In Demchok Along LAC: Reports
  3. Day In Pics: November 01, 2024
  4. Delhi's Air Quality "Abysmal" On Diwali Day After Rampant Disregard For Cracker Ban
  5. Delhi: 2 Including A Teenager Shot to Death Over Personal Rivalry In Shahdara; 1 Child Injured
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details
  2. 5 School Children Among 7 Killed In Blast In Southwest Pakistan
  3. This Word Is Named As 'Word Of The Year' By Collins Dictionary
  4. Donald Trump Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh As He Wishes Diwali; Mentions 'Good Friend' Modi
  5. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival