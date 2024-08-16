Football

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Getafe: Christantus Uche Earns Geta Azulones Draw In La Liga 2024-25 Opener

Uche could have easily given Getafe the lead in the first half after racing in behind Athletic's high line, but he failed to catch the shot cleanly on the bounce as Alex Padilla pushed it away

Getafe-Christantus Uche-football
Getafe goalscorer Christantus Uche
info_icon

Christantus Uche's second-half goal earned Getafe a point in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Club to kick off the new LaLiga season. (More Football News)

Oihan Sancet had given the hosts the lead, but despite some late chances from substitute Nico Williams, they could not get off to a winning start.

Uche could have easily given Getafe the lead in the first half after racing in behind Athletic's high line, but he failed to catch the shot cleanly on the bounce as Alex Padilla pushed it away.

Sancet scored the first goal of the 2024-25 campaign just before the half-hour mark, quickly getting it out of his feet to beat David Soria with a pacy shot into the right corner.

Uche did find a way past Padilla in the second half, meeting Luis Milla's cross to head Getafe back on level terms.

Williams could have scored a late winner for Athletic off the bench, but Soria was equal to both of his efforts after he cut inside from the left. 

Data Debrief: Close encounters

Both teams may be up and running with a point, but they may look at this as an opportunity missed.

Luis Enrique said he is bored of questions about Kylian Mbappe following his Real Madrid debut - null
Luis Enrique Labels Kylian Mbappe Questions 'Boring' Following Real Madrid Debut

BY Stats Perform

Athletic have now failed to win their first game of the season in any of the last five campaigns (drawing three, losing two), while Getafe are winless in four such matches in the competition (one draw, two losses).

Sancet has picked up where he left off though, and has now scored three goals in his last five games for Athletic, as many as in his previous 29. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
  3. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test LIVE Score: Shamar Joseph Stars With Fifer On Home Debut To Put Windies Ahead
  4. Sachin's Record In Danger? Ponting Picks This Player To Surpass Tendulkar In Test Runs Tally
  5. NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd T20I
Football News
  1. Serie A 2024-25 Season Preview: Top Five Things To Know Amid Managerial Mayhem In Italy
  2. Ligue 1 2024-25 Season Preview: Can PSG Remain Dominant Without Kylian Mbappe? Top Five Things To Watch
  3. Nottingham Forest Vs Bournemouth Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Getafe: Christantus Uche Earns Geta Azulones Draw In La Liga 2024-25 Opener
  5. Erik Ten Hag: Man United 'Not 100% Ready' For Start Of Premier League Season
Tennis News
  1. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F3 By Storm
  2. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  4. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
  5. Naomi Osaka One Of Four Former Champions Handed US Open Wildcards
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan Rains: 2 Killed, 8 Rescued From Strong Water Currents
  2. Uttarakhand Nurse Raped, Murdered While Returning From Hospital: Report
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Key Accused In CBI Custody; Family, Friends Interrogated | Investigation Top Points
  4. Indian Army Contingent Celebrates I-Day In Joint Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' In Sri Lanka
  5. Day In Pics: August 15, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  2. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  3. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  4. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
  5. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
World News
  1. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  2. Mpox Outbreak: Sweden Confirms First Case Of More Contagious Variant After Africa
  3. Arrest Reported Over The Death Of ‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry
  4. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  5. Saudi Crown Prince MBS Fears Assassination Over Normalisation With Israel: Report
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign