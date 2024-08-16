Christantus Uche's second-half goal earned Getafe a point in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Club to kick off the new LaLiga season. (More Football News)
Oihan Sancet had given the hosts the lead, but despite some late chances from substitute Nico Williams, they could not get off to a winning start.
Uche could have easily given Getafe the lead in the first half after racing in behind Athletic's high line, but he failed to catch the shot cleanly on the bounce as Alex Padilla pushed it away.
Sancet scored the first goal of the 2024-25 campaign just before the half-hour mark, quickly getting it out of his feet to beat David Soria with a pacy shot into the right corner.
Uche did find a way past Padilla in the second half, meeting Luis Milla's cross to head Getafe back on level terms.
Williams could have scored a late winner for Athletic off the bench, but Soria was equal to both of his efforts after he cut inside from the left.
Data Debrief: Close encounters
Both teams may be up and running with a point, but they may look at this as an opportunity missed.
Athletic have now failed to win their first game of the season in any of the last five campaigns (drawing three, losing two), while Getafe are winless in four such matches in the competition (one draw, two losses).
Sancet has picked up where he left off though, and has now scored three goals in his last five games for Athletic, as many as in his previous 29.