Arsenal Will Win The Premier League If They Keep Pushing, Says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal will win the Premier League if they "keep knocking" after losing out on the title to Manchester City on the final day. (More Football News)
The Gunners went into their game against Everton on Sunday needing to win, while also hoping for a City slip-up at home to West Ham to claim the trophy.
Despite doing their part – Kai Havertz scored a late winner to get Arsenal all three points – Pep Guardiola’s side also won to claim a historic fourth consecutive Premier League title.
For the second consecutive campaign, Arsenal finished second, and Arteta is now more determined to win it next season.
"First of all, to be really proud of the staff and those players," Arteta told Sky Sports. "They've done an incredible job and they have pushed every limit and every margin that we could to try to win this Premier League.
"Unfortunately, it's a bit short and we couldn't deliver the prize that we wanted. They [City] took it away from us. It's the second season.
"There's only one way to do it - you have to be more determined, you have to be more ambitious, you have to have a lot of courage and push every limit in everything that we have. That's the next step.
"If we do what we have to do, we're going to be closer and at the end we'll win it. When? I don't know, but if we keep knocking and being that close, in the end it will happen."
Arteta joined Guardiola’s coaching staff in 2016, winning five trophies including two Premier League titles, before taking over at Arsenal in December 2019.
Asked if it might take a 100-point season to finish above City, Arteta added: "Yeah. But I was there when we did 100 points [in 2017-18] so I know what it takes. I know what happened and this is the level.
"No one has to explain what the level is because I was there four years every day and I know what we have to do if we are going to reach there. Not only for one season but for the rest.
"We are on the right path, the right journey and to see the evolution so quickly happening, I haven't seen it before.
"So we're on the right trajectory and now we need to really pull the teeth and bite into it because we really want more."