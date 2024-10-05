Football

Arsenal 3-1 Southampton: Bukayo Saka Shines In Gunners' 400th Premier League Home Win

Bukayo Saka has now assisted in six of Arsenal’s seven Premier League games this season. Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Chelsea's Cole Palmer have more goal involvements than Saka this term

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka grabbed a goal and two assists in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Southampton
Arsenal came from a goal down to earn their 400th Premier League home win as they overcame a plucky Southampton 3-1 at Emirates Stadium. (More Football News)

Cameron Archer stunned the hosts in the 55th minute, firing a low effort into the bottom corner after being picked out by Mateus Fernandes’ raking pass.

But the Gunners responded three minutes later through Kai Havertz, who continued his scoring streak at the Emirates with a fierce strike beyond his former team-mate Aaron Ramsdale.

The comeback was complete 10 minutes later when Bukayo Saka’s teasing delivery to the back post found substitute Gabriel Martinelli.

Saka himself then sealed the triumph with a fine first-time finish, with Arsenal remaining third, behind Liverpool and Manchester City, while Southampton sit in 19th.

Data Debrief: Saka the king of Fortress Emirates

Arsenal's triumph saw them secure their 400th home Premier League victory, becoming just the second side to reach the milestone after Manchester United (428 home wins).

But the comeback win was largely down to the performance of Saka, who has now assisted in six of Arsenal’s seven Premier League games this season, (seven in total – three more than any other player in 2024-25), while he provided two assists in a single league game for just a second time. 

Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Chelsea's Cole Palmer (10 each) have more Premier League goal involvements than Saka this term (nine – two goals and seven assists).

Havertz's equaliser also saw him become the first player to score in seven consecutive home appearances for Arsenal in all competitions since Robin van Persie between December 2011 – March 2012 (also a run of seven).

