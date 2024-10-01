Football

Arsenal Vs PSG, Champions League Preview: Timber Agrees With Rodri's Fixture Congestion Concerns

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber is the latest player to criticise the fixture schedule, saying he agrees with comments made by Manchester City midfielder Rodri

Jurrien-Timber-UCL
Jurrien Timber in action for Arsenal
info_icon

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber is the latest player to criticise the fixture schedule, saying he agrees with comments made by Manchester City midfielder Rodri. (More Football News)

City's Rodri, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Premier League clash against Arsenal earlier in September, warned of possible strike action as players face an expanded Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Timber missed most of last season with a cruciate knee ligament injury but has played in all six of Arsenal's Premier League games this term, and is expected to start against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"I totally agree with them," Timber told reporters when asked about Rodri's comments.

"It's a big topic in dressing rooms. I didn't play last season so I'm just enjoying playing now. I totally understand what they're saying.

"Definitely [players are more at risk]. I think it's honestly a dangerous thing. Even last week we played City and City played two days later. That's too much.

"I think it's a really good thing that the players are speaking out now. It doesn't look like it will be getting any less. We're trying to be there every game and give our best, but it gets harder and harder. Especially in England where there's no winter break."

Arsenal drew their opening Champions League group game away at Atalanta and face a PSG side that will be without forward Ousmane Dembele, who was dropped due to disciplinary issues.

But Mikel Arteta says PSG will nevertheless pose a huge threat.

"They are really tough. They dominate every phase of play. They have very clear intentions," Arteta said.

"When they don't have the ball they want it straight back and they confront you. That's Luis [Enrique].

"Anywhere he is, he plays the same context."

