Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United, Premier League: Odegaard, Saka Injuries Put Dampener On Gunners' Big Win

Jurrien Timber, Viktor Gyokeres net braces in Arsenal win
Captain Martin Odegaard substituted before half-time, nursing his right shoulder
Bukayo Saka pulled up with apparent hamstring issue early in second half
Viktor Gyokeres opened his Premier League account with a double as Arsenal romped to a 5-0 win over Leeds United, though there were injury concerns for both Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.
With Eberechi Eze presented to the Emirates Stadium crowd and fellow new signing Gyokeres getting up and running in a comfortable victory, it was largely a day of celebration for Arsenal fans.
But captain Odegaard was substituted before half-time nursing his right shoulder, and Saka then pulled up with an apparent hamstring issue early in the second half, shortly after Gyokeres' first goal, so there was cause for concern for Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal have already lost Kai Havertz to injury this week as three key men who missed stretches of last season potentially face further spells on the sidelines.
Saka had earlier scored Arsenal's second, adding to an opener from Jurrien Timber, who was on target again for the fourth. Number five came courtesy of a last-gasp Gyokeres penalty won by 15-year-old debutant Max Dowman.
With champions Liverpool up next the Gunners – who joined Tottenham at the top of the table as Leeds slipped into the bottom half – Arteta will be hoping for positive news on his injured stars.
Data debrief: Debutant Dowman delivers
The two Arsenal injuries ensured this was an evening of mixed emotions at Emirates Stadium, but there was plenty to cheer as Eze arrived, Gyokeres scored and, perhaps most excitingly, Dowman shone.
He became the second-youngest player in Premier League history, sharing the pitch with the youngest. Ethan Nwaneri was 54 days younger than Dowman when he debuted in 2022.
Nwaneri, on for Odegaard, is still finding his feet in the first team now, but Dowman made an immediate impact, attempting two shots, three dribbles, winning five of his seven duels and finally earning the stoppage-time penalty for Gyokeres.