Football

Arsenal Vs FC Porto: Mikel Arteta Insulted My Family, Says Portuguese Boss Sergio Conceicao

The Gunners went through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 tie after a 4-2 penalty-shootout victory thanks to two saves from David Raya

Advertisement
A
Associated Press (AP)
March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
       
X%2FFabrizioRomano
Sergio Conceicao was later seemed to have a lengthy exchange after the game with the Arsenal boss. Photo: X/FabrizioRomano
info_icon

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao accused Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta of insulting his family during Tuesday’s Champions League game between the teams, continuing a trend of lashing out at the opposing manager after a loss. (More Football News)

Arsenal beat Porto on penalties at the Emirates Stadium to advance to the quarter-finals, and the two managers had a lengthy exchange after the game in which Conceicao seemed to admonish Arteta, pointing his finger at the Spaniard as he made his point. Arteta responded by shaking his head as he walked away.

David Raya, left, helped Arsenal reach the last eight. - Zac Goodwin/PA
Arsenal Vs Porto, Champions League: David Raya Heroics Help Gunners Enter Quarter-Final

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

“During the game, (Arteta) turned to the bench and in Spanish — it must be a Spanish coach thing because it was the same thing with (Pep) Guardiola — he insulted my family,” Conceicao said in Portuguese after the game. “In the end I told him to pay attention because who he insulted is no longer with us, and to worry about coaching his team, because due to individual quality he has an obligation to do more and better.”

When asked about the exchange with Conceicao in his post-game news conference, Arteta only said “no comment” before leaving the podium.

Advertisement

Conceicao has made similar claims about other managers.

After a group-stage loss to Manchester City in 2020, he said Pep Guardiola “spoke about our country using ugly words” and that “Guardiola’s attitude was extremely unpleasant.”

After Porto lost to Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League quarterfinals, he also said then-Blues coach Thomas Tuchel “insulted” him during the game.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement