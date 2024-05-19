Football

Arsenal 2-1 Everton: Arteta Thanks Fans For Patience After Gunners Fall Short Of EPL Title

Arsenal have finished runners-up for a second straight English Premier League season, while Manchester City have won a record fourth consecutive title

Mikel Arteta addressed the crowd following the final game of the season.
info_icon

Mikel Arteta thanked Arsenal fans for their patience after the Gunners missed out on the Premier League title. (More Football News)

Arsenal headed into the final game on Sunday needing a victory over Everton and a Manchester City slip-up at home to West Ham to claim their first title in 20 years.

Arsenal did their part as Kai Havertz netted a late winner to see off Everton, but City were also triumphant in their game as Pep Guardiola's men secured a fourth straight Premier League title while ensuring the Gunners finish runners-up for a second straight season.

Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy after winning English Premier League 2023-24. - X/Premier League
Man City Win 4th EPL Title In Row - Is Pep Guardiola's Team Greatest Ever? Stats Review

BY Associated Press

Following the game, Arteta addressed the Arsenal fans at the Emirates Stadium, praising them for their support and looking ahead to the future.

Arteta told the crowd: "All this is happening because you started believing, you started to be patient and started to understand what we tried to do. All the credit has to go to the players and the staff.

"Don't be satisfied. We want much more than that and we’re going to get it."

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard also spoke to the fans, and though he was downcast over finishing second behind City again, the Norway international also believes the club has an exciting future ahead.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. - null
Arsenal 2-1 Everton: Gunners Fall Short On Premier League Final Day Despite Last-Gasp Win

BY Stats Perform

"I think we're all a little bit disappointed," Odegaard said. "We've been fighting so long for the big dream. We were so close.

"I'm so proud of the boys, so proud of the team and the fans. I'm so proud of the progress we are making.

"We've changed the club, and I think you all believe in us now."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
  2. Singer Monali Thakur's Mother Dies
  3. Sanjay Bishnoi Of 'Delhi Crime' Fame Shares Cannes Experience After 'Santosh' Screening
  4. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
Sports News
  1. Inter Milan 1-1 Lazio, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Grabs Late Draw For Italian Champions
  2. Star Biker Hemanth Muddappa Breaks Jordanian Fahim Zahrani's Record Over Quarter-Mile
  3. Man City 3-1 West Ham: Erling Haaland Tops Off EPL Title With Second Golden Boot In Row
  4. Arsenal 2-1 Everton: Gunners Deserved More Than Finishing Second In Premier League - Havertz
  5. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Called Off Due To Rain, Set For Royal Derby In Eliminator
World News
  1. Who Is Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian President Whose Chopper Crashed Today
  2. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  3. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  4. Chopper Carrying Iran's President Raisi Crashes, Search Launched | What We Know
  5. UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup