Mikel Arteta thanked Arsenal fans for their patience after the Gunners missed out on the Premier League title. (More Football News)
Arsenal headed into the final game on Sunday needing a victory over Everton and a Manchester City slip-up at home to West Ham to claim their first title in 20 years.
Arsenal did their part as Kai Havertz netted a late winner to see off Everton, but City were also triumphant in their game as Pep Guardiola's men secured a fourth straight Premier League title while ensuring the Gunners finish runners-up for a second straight season.
Following the game, Arteta addressed the Arsenal fans at the Emirates Stadium, praising them for their support and looking ahead to the future.
Arteta told the crowd: "All this is happening because you started believing, you started to be patient and started to understand what we tried to do. All the credit has to go to the players and the staff.
"Don't be satisfied. We want much more than that and we’re going to get it."
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard also spoke to the fans, and though he was downcast over finishing second behind City again, the Norway international also believes the club has an exciting future ahead.
"I think we're all a little bit disappointed," Odegaard said. "We've been fighting so long for the big dream. We were so close.
"I'm so proud of the boys, so proud of the team and the fans. I'm so proud of the progress we are making.
"We've changed the club, and I think you all believe in us now."