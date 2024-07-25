Football

Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline

Paris Olympics 2024: A timeline of Argentina's chaotic game against Morocco that lasted four hours - check how things unfolded

Argentina Vs Morocco Paris Olympics Football Games 2024 AP Photo
Argentina's Santiago Hezze, center, competes for the ball during the Men's Group B football match between Argentina and Morocco at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
info_icon

The opening football match of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 between Argentina and Morocco was suspended for nearly two hours due to violent crowd disturbances. The game was eventually finished in an empty stadium. (More Football News)

Morocco were leading Argentina 2-0 when the South Americans pulled a goal back and pressed for an equalizer. With seconds ticking away in a chaotic 16-minute injury time period, Argentina appeared to have snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw through Cristian Medina.

However, the match was halted for nearly two hours due to violent crowd disturbances. When play resumed in an empty stadium, VAR overturned Argentina's goal, securing a controversial 2-1 victory for Morocco.

Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina Vs Morocco - Timeline

Chaos Unfolds

Cristian Medina (left) vies for the ball during the Argentina vs Morocco, Paris Olympic Games 2024 men's football match in Saint-Etienne, France on Wednesday (July 24). - AP
ARG 1-2 MAR: Watch Argentina's Disallowed Goal Against Morocco At Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

  • Immediately after Medina's apparent equalizer, chaos erupted in the stadium. A barrage of cups and bottles rained down on the celebrating Argentine players.

  • The situation escalated when a flare landed near the ARG players and coaching staff. Players looked terrified and then panic intensified as fans, mostly in Moroccan jersey, stormed the pitch and disrupted the play.

  • The Riot police acted quickly and moved to control the situation. The referee was forced to stop the match midway. The players were safely escorted off the ground as the crowd's behavior became extremely volatile and dangerous.

  • As the situation got worse, stadium officials announced the suspension of the game and asked the spectators to empty the premises. A message was displayed on the big screen asking the fans to leave stadium quickly.

  • The aftermath of the invasion and chaos was even more mystify. Initially, it was unclear whether the game would be abandoned or not. Later on when all the fans left and situation seemed normal, officials decided to resume the play for remaining three minutes in empty stadium.

  • And, just as the game was about to resume - a dramatic twist made the situation more controversial. A VAR review stating that Argentina's equalizer should be disallowed due to an offside in the build-up. The controversial decision made Moroccans the winner.

  • The match was suspended at 8:35 pm IST due to the pitch invasion and ensuing chaos. After a tense wait, the players returned to warm up at 10:15 pm IST, with the game restarting at 10:30 pm IST behind empty stands.

  • Immediately, the referee reviewed the controversial goal on the pitchside monitor. As expected, the 'equalizer' was disallowed.

  • Play resumed shortly after for the final three minutes. With no further goals scored, Morocco secured a dramatic 2-1 victory.

A statement from the tournament organisers said, "The football match between Argentina and Morocco at the Saint-Etienne Stadium was suspended due to a pitch invasion by a small number of spectators.

"The match then restarted and was able to conclude safely. Paris 2024 is working with the relevant stakeholders to understand the causes and identify appropriate actions."

Soufiane Rahimi scored twice for Morocco, while Giuliano Simeone pulled one back for Argentina. Argentina, coached by Javier Mascherano, must now beat Iraq and Ukraine to reach the quarterfinals.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  2. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  3. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
  5. England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  2. ARG 1-2 MAR: Watch Argentina's Disallowed Goal Against Morocco At Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Video
  3. Football Transfers: Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby Completes Al-Ittihad Switch
  4. Messi, Mascherano React After Argentina's Controversial Defeat Against Morocco In Paris Olympics
  5. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Canada Send Two Staff Members Home Following Drone Incident
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  5. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, Hockey At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pool B Match
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Royalty Payable On Minerals Not Tax': Supreme Court Calls A 1989 Verdict 'Incorrect'
  2. Himachal Rains: Leh-Manali Road Closed After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood; Advisory Issued
  3. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Pound Mumbai, Pune; Parts Of Delhi Waterlogged
  4. Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999
  5. 'Don't Travel To Manipur, J&K': US Revises Travel Advisory For Nationals Citing 'Terrorism, Armed Conflict'
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Jennifer Lopez Throws A 'Bridgerton' Themed Birthday Party As She Turns 55
  2. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Says 'My Vision Is Back'; Spotted Making First Public Appearance After Corneal Damage
  4. Akshay Kumar Recalls Being Cheated By Some Producers, Reveals He Has Not Yet Received His Payment
  5. Did You Know? Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower
US News
  1. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  2. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
  3. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  4. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  5. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Watch: US Lawmaker Holds Up ‘War Criminal’ Sign During Netanyahu’s Speech
  2. FTA And Tech Security: India And UK's New Labour Government Reset Ties
  3. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  4. 'Iran’s Useful Idiots': Netanyahu's 'Message' For Anti-Israel Protesters In Address To Congress
  5. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
Latest Stories
  1. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  2. 'Iran’s Useful Idiots': Netanyahu's 'Message' For Anti-Israel Protesters In Address To Congress
  3. IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Divorced? Centre Seeks Report On Marital Status| Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw
  5. Did You Know? Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, Boats Deployed For Rescue Op | Top Updates
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Pound Mumbai, Pune; Parts Of Delhi Waterlogged
  8. Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Indian Archers Start Medal Hunt With Ranking Round