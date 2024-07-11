Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown

The Copa America 2024 finale boils down to two teams - Argentina up against Colombia at the weekend. The Los Cafeteros, who were the winners of the coveted trophy back in 2001, will have to beat the world champions if they are to win this edition. (More Football News)
As for Lionel Messi's Argentina, they are out to claim their 16th Copa America trophy and go past Uruguay to become the record-holders in the history of the tourney.
Argentina vs Colombia will take place on Monday, 5:30 AM (IST). It will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Head-to-head Prediction:
Argentina wins: 25
Colombia wins: 9
Draws: 8
Ahead of the marquee clash, here are the Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
Argentina Squad -
|Player
|Club (Country)
|No.
|Pos.
|Franco Armani
|River Plate (Argentina)
|1
|GK
|Geronimo Rulli
|Ajax (Netherlands)
|12
|GK
|Emiliano Martinez
|Aston Villa (England)
|23
|GK
|Lucas Martinez Quarta
|Fiorentina (Italy)
|2
|DF
|Nicolas Tagliafico
|Lyon (France)
|3
|DF
|Gonzalo Montiel
|Nottingham Forest (England)
|4
|DF
|German Pezzella
|Real Betis (Spain)
|6
|DF
|Marcos Acuna
|Sevilla (Spain)
|8
|DF
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham Hotspur (England)
|13
|DF
|Nicolas Otamendi
|Benfica (Portugal)
|19
|DF
|Lisandro Martinez
|Manchester United (England)
|25
|DF
|Nahuel Molina
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|26
|DF
|Leandro Paredes
|Roma (Italy)
|5
|MF
|Rodrigo De Paul
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|7
|MF
|Exequiel Palacios
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|14
|MF
|Giovani Lo Celso
|Tottenham Hotspur (England)
|16
|MF
|Guido Rodriguez
|Real Betis (Spain)
|18
|MF
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool (England)
|20
|MF
|Enzo Fernandez
|Chelsea (England)
|24
|MF
|Julian Alvarez
|Manchester City (England)
|9
|FW
|Lionel Messi (captain)
|Inter Miami (United States)
|10
|FW
|Angel Di Maria
|Benfica (Portugal)
|11
|FW
|Nicolas Gonzalez
|Fiorentina (Italy)
|15
|FW
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Manchester United (England)
|17
|FW
|Valentin Carboni
|Monza (Italy)
|21
|FW
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan (Italy)
|22
|FW
Colombia Squad -
|Player
|Club (Country)
|No.
|Pos.
|Alvaro Montero
|Millonarios (Colombia)
|25
|GK
|Camilo Vargas
|Atlas (Mexico)
|12
|GK
|David Ospina
|Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
|1
|GK
|Deiver Machado
|Lens (France)
|26
|DF
|Davinson Sanchez
|Galatasaray (Turkiye)
|23
|DF
|Daniel Munoz
|Crystal Palace (England)
|21
|DF
|Johan Mojica
|Osasuna (Spain)
|17
|DF
|Yerry Mina
|Cagliari (Italy)
|13
|DF
|Santiago Arias
|Bahia (Brazil)
|4
|DF
|Jhon Lucumi
|Bologna (Italy)
|3
|DF
|Carlos Cuesta
|Genk (Belgium)
|2
|DF
|Yaser Asprilla
|Watford (England)
|22
|MF
|Juan Fernando Quintero
|Racing (Argentina)
|20
|MF
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace (England)
|16
|MF
|Mateus Uribe
|Al Sadd (Qatar)
|15
|MF
|Jhon Arias
|Fluminense (Brazil)
|11
|MF
|James Rodriguez (captain)
|Sao Paulo (Brazil)
|10
|MF
|Jorge Carrascal
|Dynamo Moscow (Russia)
|8
|MF
|Richard Rios
|Palmeiras (Brazil)
|6
|MF
|Kevin Castano
|Krasnodar (Russia)
|5
|MF
|Jhon Cordoba
|Krasnodar (Russia)
|24
|FW
|Rafael Santos Borre
|Internacional (Brazil)
|19
|FW
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth (England)
|18
|FW
|Jhon Duran
|Aston Villa (England)
|14
|FW
|Miguel Borja
|River Plate (Argentina)
|9
|FW
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool (England)
|7
|FW
Here is how you can watch Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final in India and in other places of the world
When and where will the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final match kick-off?
The Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final will kick off on Monday, July 15 (5:30 AM IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Who are the managers of Argentina and Colombia, respectively at the Copa America 2024?
Argentina is managed by Lionel Scaloni whereas Colombia's manager is Nestor Gabriel Lorenzo.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final match?
There is no official telecast of the Copa America 2024 in India.
Where to live stream the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final match?
There is no official live streaming for the Copa America 2024 in India.