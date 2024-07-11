Football

Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown

Argentina will lock horns against Colombia in the final of the 2024 Copa America on Monday at 5:30 AM (IST) on Monday, July 15

ARG skipper Lionel Messi are eyeing back-to-back titles at Copa America
The Copa America 2024 finale boils down to two teams - Argentina up against Colombia at the weekend. The Los Cafeteros, who were the winners of the coveted trophy back in 2001, will have to beat the world champions if they are to win this edition. (More Football News)

As for Lionel Messi's Argentina, they are out to claim their 16th Copa America trophy and go past Uruguay to become the record-holders in the history of the tourney.

Argentina vs Colombia will take place on Monday, 5:30 AM (IST). It will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Head-to-head Prediction:

Argentina wins: 25

Colombia wins: 9

Draws: 8

Lionel Messi scores his first goal of Copa America 2024 during Argentina vs Canada semifinal
How Lionel Messi Scored His First Copa America 2024 Goal - Video

BY Jayanta Oinam

Ahead of the marquee clash, here are the Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown

Argentina Squad -

Player Club (Country) No. Pos.
Franco Armani River Plate (Argentina) 1 GK
Geronimo Rulli Ajax (Netherlands) 12 GK
Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa (England) 23 GK
Lucas Martinez Quarta Fiorentina (Italy) 2 DF
Nicolas Tagliafico Lyon (France) 3 DF
Gonzalo Montiel Nottingham Forest (England) 4 DF
German Pezzella Real Betis (Spain) 6 DF
Marcos Acuna Sevilla (Spain) 8 DF
Cristian Romero Tottenham Hotspur (England) 13 DF
Nicolas Otamendi Benfica (Portugal) 19 DF
Lisandro Martinez Manchester United (England) 25 DF
Nahuel Molina Atletico Madrid (Spain) 26 DF
Leandro Paredes Roma (Italy) 5 MF
Rodrigo De Paul Atletico Madrid (Spain) 7 MF
Exequiel Palacios Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 14 MF
Giovani Lo Celso Tottenham Hotspur (England) 16 MF
Guido Rodriguez Real Betis (Spain) 18 MF
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool (England) 20 MF
Enzo Fernandez Chelsea (England) 24 MF
Julian Alvarez Manchester City (England) 9 FW
Lionel Messi (captain) Inter Miami (United States) 10 FW
Angel Di Maria Benfica (Portugal) 11 FW
Nicolas Gonzalez Fiorentina (Italy) 15 FW
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United (England) 17 FW
Valentin Carboni Monza (Italy) 21 FW
Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan (Italy) 22 FW

Colombia Squad -

Player Club (Country) No. Pos.
Alvaro Montero Millonarios (Colombia) 25 GK
Camilo Vargas Atlas (Mexico) 12 GK
David Ospina Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) 1 GK
Deiver Machado Lens (France) 26 DF
Davinson Sanchez Galatasaray (Turkiye) 23 DF
Daniel Munoz Crystal Palace (England) 21 DF
Johan Mojica Osasuna (Spain) 17 DF
Yerry Mina Cagliari (Italy) 13 DF
Santiago Arias Bahia (Brazil) 4 DF
Jhon Lucumi Bologna (Italy) 3 DF
Carlos Cuesta Genk (Belgium) 2 DF
Yaser Asprilla Watford (England) 22 MF
Juan Fernando Quintero Racing (Argentina) 20 MF
Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace (England) 16 MF
Mateus Uribe Al Sadd (Qatar) 15 MF
Jhon Arias Fluminense (Brazil) 11 MF
James Rodriguez (captain) Sao Paulo (Brazil) 10 MF
Jorge Carrascal Dynamo Moscow (Russia) 8 MF
Richard Rios Palmeiras (Brazil) 6 MF
Kevin Castano Krasnodar (Russia) 5 MF
Jhon Cordoba Krasnodar (Russia) 24 FW
Rafael Santos Borre Internacional (Brazil) 19 FW
Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth (England) 18 FW
Jhon Duran Aston Villa (England) 14 FW
Miguel Borja River Plate (Argentina) 9 FW
Luis Diaz Liverpool (England) 7 FW

Here is how you can watch Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final in India and in other places of the world

When and where will the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final match kick-off?

The Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final will kick off on Monday, July 15 (5:30 AM IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Who are the managers of Argentina and Colombia, respectively at the Copa America 2024?

Argentina is managed by Lionel Scaloni whereas Colombia's manager is Nestor Gabriel Lorenzo.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final match?

There is no official telecast of the Copa America 2024 in India.

Where to live stream the Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024, Final match?

There is no official live streaming for the Copa America 2024 in India.

