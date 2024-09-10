Anwar Ali Banned For Four Months, Mohun Bagan Super Gaint To Receive Rs 12.90 Crore Compensation

Indian national football team defender Anwar Ali’s transfer from Mohun Bagan Super Giant to East Bengal FC has been making quite a bit of noise in the recent months. (More Football News)
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to hand Ali a four-month suspension after finding him guilty of his four-year loan termination with Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
However, it does not end there. As a result of the deal, parent club Delhi FC and East Bengal FC have been restricted from registering any new players for two transfer windows.
All three parties, Anwar, Delhi FC, as well as MBSG- approached the AIFF’s Players’ Statue Committee (PSC) seeking a firm decision.
“Anwar Ali will serve a four-month sporting ban, while East Bengal and Delhi FC will face two transfer window bans, starting from the January transfer window. All three parties – Anwar Ali, Delhi FC and East Bengal – must pay Rs 12.90 crores in compensation to Mohun Bagan,” the PSC said on Tuesday, September 10.
Anwar Ali has also been barred from playing any official matches for a four-month period which will begin from the date of issuance of the order.
East Bengal will get their campaign underway in the 2024-25 Indian Super League against Bengaluru FC on Saturday, September 14.