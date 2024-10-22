Antoine Griezmann's International Retirement Will Benefit Atletico, Says Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone believes Antoine Griezmann's international retirement will allow him to perform even better for Atletico Madrid. (More Football News)
The midfielder announced his retirement from the French national team last month after a stellar career saw him help them win the 2018 World Cup and finish as runners-up in 2022.
He amassed 137 caps over 10 years for Les Bleus, scoring 44 goals in that time, making him the country's fourth-highest scorer, while he also provided the most assists of any France player (30) since records began in 1966.
Despite Griezmann's pivotal role in the French team, the captain's armband was given to striker Kylian Mbappe ahead of him. Mbappe was booed during Real Madrid's shock 1-0 Champions League defeat by Lille earlier this month for opting not to play during the international break.
Atletico host French side Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, following a humiliating 4-0 loss at Benfica in their last such match, and a 2-1 home win against RB Leipzig in their opener.
"I believe Antoine has given all his talent, his game, and leadership to France," Simeone told a news conference.
"He has won titles, developed a playing style that has progressed [the French team], and gave it all for his country until the day he retired as a standout player.
"The same has happened with us, and he is an extremely important player for us. He won't have these national games that usually add significant strain to his legs after so much playing time, and we hope we can continue to enjoy all the potential he has."
Atletico have scored just twice in the Champions League this season from 25 shots, despite bolstering their attack with forwards Alexander Sorloth, Julian Alvarez and Conor Gallagher in the close season.
"Julian is improving every day, settling into the team and the new city," Simeone said of the former Manchester City player, who has scored three goals in 12 appearances for Atleti.
"He's starting to show all the unique qualities he possesses. I have no doubt that he will make a difference."
Simeone will be without defender Robin Le Normand, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during their 1-1 draw in the Madrid derby last month, as well as midfielders Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios and defender Clement Lenglet.
Atletico Madrid have decided not to sell tickets to some of their supporters for their next five away games in all competitions after sanctions from UEFA and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). This includes their next Champions League fixtures at Paris Saint-Germain and Sparta Prague.