Spanish Super Cup 2026: Atletico Boss Diego Simeone Apologises For Vinicius Jr Insults

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has apologised for his jibes at Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during last week's derby.
Tempers threatened to boil over as Madrid beat Atleti 2-1 in a frantic Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Thursday.
Vinicius went off as a substitute late in the second half, but he was then involved in a war of words with Simeone, who reportedly told the Brazilian that he would be sold by Madrid president Florentino Perez.
In his pre-match press conference ahead of Atleti's Copa del Rey tie with Deportivo La Coruna, Simeone explained he regretted his actions.
"First of all, I'd like to apologise to Florentino Perez and Vinicius for the incident the other day," Simeone said.
"It wasn't right of me to act that way, and I accept that it wasn't right."
Xabi Alonso hit out at Simeone for showing a lack of sportsmanship, and Simeone acknowledged he was not looking for forgiveness.
Reflecting on Sunday's final, which was won by Barcelona, Simeone said: "[Real Madrid] deserved to advance [to the final].
"Barcelona is a very good team and they have a very strong playing style."
Atleti are fourth in LaLiga, 11 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, and are handed just a 1.09% chance of winning the title by Opta's supercomputer, while they are by no means guaranteed a place in the Champions League knockout stage.
The Copa del Rey is likely Atleti's best route to silverware this season, but when asked about his desire to keep going in his 15th year at the club, Simeone said: “The responsibility has been there from day one.
"It doesn't take me out of my focus, I know the goal, I know what the path is, I'm not going to stop until my energy runs out."
Deportivo are fifth in the second tier of Spanish football, but Simeone is expecting a stern challenge.
He added: "A brave team, they have significant counter-attacking power, they compete very well regardless of the result, they eliminated Mallorca, who we know don't give anything away. It will be a tough, difficult match."