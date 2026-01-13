Spanish Super Cup 2026: Atletico Boss Diego Simeone Apologises For Vinicius Jr Insults

Vinicius went off as a substitute late in the second half, but he was then involved in a war of words with Simeone, who reportedly told the Brazilian that he would be sold by Madrid president Florentino Perez

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vinicius Junior and Diego Simeone
Vinicius Junior and Diego Simeone clashed
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Diego Simeone has apologised for his jibes at Vinicius Jr

  • The incident took place during their semi-final game at the Spanish Super Cup

  • Simeone explained that he regretted his actions

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has apologised for his jibes at Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during last week's derby.

Tempers threatened to boil over as Madrid beat Atleti 2-1 in a frantic Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Thursday.

Vinicius went off as a substitute late in the second half, but he was then involved in a war of words with Simeone, who reportedly told the Brazilian that he would be sold by Madrid president Florentino Perez.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Atleti's Copa del Rey tie with Deportivo La Coruna, Simeone explained he regretted his actions.

"First of all, I'd like to apologise to Florentino Perez and Vinicius for the incident the other day," Simeone said.

"It wasn't right of me to act that way, and I accept that it wasn't right."

Xabi Alonso hit out at Simeone for showing a lack of sportsmanship, and Simeone acknowledged he was not looking for forgiveness.

Reflecting on Sunday's final, which was won by Barcelona, Simeone said: "[Real Madrid] deserved to advance [to the final].

"Barcelona is a very good team and they have a very strong playing style."

Related Content
Related Content

Atleti are fourth in LaLiga, 11 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, and are handed just a 1.09% chance of winning the title by Opta's supercomputer, while they are by no means guaranteed a place in the Champions League knockout stage.

The Copa del Rey is likely Atleti's best route to silverware this season, but when asked about his desire to keep going in his 15th year at the club, Simeone said: “The responsibility has been there from day one.

"It doesn't take me out of my focus, I know the goal, I know what the path is, I'm not going to stop until my energy runs out." 

Deportivo are fifth in the second tier of Spanish football, but Simeone is expecting a stern challenge.

He added: "A brave team, they have significant counter-attacking power, they compete very well regardless of the result, they eliminated Mallorca, who we know don't give anything away. It will be a tough, difficult match."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th QF: Rathod, Kadam Eye Strong Finish|VID 219/4 (40.5)

  2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, VHT 2025-26 QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Ton By Whisker|PUN 169/2 (31)

  3. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

  4. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

  5. ICC Rejects Bangladesh's 'Complete Lie' About Security Concerns In India For T20 World Cup: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  2. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Thackerays Can’t Dictate My Movements, Says K Annamalai; Vows To Visit Mumbai Again

  5. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 QF: MP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  2. Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley Highlights, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Overcome Szoboszlai Error To Seal Big Win At Anfield

  3. Amid BMC’s Financial Crunch, Political Parties Go Big On Welfare Schemes

  4. Makar Sankranti 2026 Astrology: Saturn’s Shift Into Capricorn And Its Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

  5. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

  6. West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation

  7. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Steep Decline, Plummets To Single-Digits

  8. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So