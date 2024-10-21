Football

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Leganes: Diego Simeone Proud Of Impact From His Substitutes In Win

Atletico sit third in the table, now seven points behind leaders Barcelona, and four behind local rivals Real Madrid, but they now turn their attention to their Champions League tie against Lille on Wednesday

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone
Diego Simeone praised the impact of Atletico Madrid's substitutes, who sparked a comeback as they claimed a 3-1 win over Leganes in La Liga. (More Football News)

Yvan Neyou's superb goal in the first half put Atletico on the back foot as they were left frustrated by missed chances in a wasteful first half.

However, Simeone made five substitutions, which gave them a much-needed boost, as Julian Alvarez and Giuliano Simeone got key assists as Alexander Sorloth scored twice on either side of Antoine Griezmann's goal to help them earn the victory. 

The hosts dominated overall, creating 3.58 expected goals (xG), and having 24 shots, nine of which were on target, even though it took them until the 69th minute to find a breakthrough.

Atletico celebrate Sorloth's strike - null
Giuliano, Simeone's 21-year-old son, entered the fray in the 57th minute, and the head coach was particularly pleased with how well he is developing into a winger.

"The work of the boys who came in was very good, they gave us an offensive aggressiveness that was crucial to guide us to the win," Simeone told Movistar Plus.

"[Giuliano] has been training in that position lately and doing really well. In Argentina, he also trained in the right sector, and we are seeing a lot to improve.

"But what I really appreciate is the hunger and enthusiasm that he transmits. In the second half, I think we had a bit more space to explore the back of their defence and the boys deserve this prize for their work. We hope they give us more things."

Atletico sit third in the table, now seven points behind leaders Barcelona, and four behind local rivals Real Madrid, but they now turn their attention to their Champions League tie against Lille on Wednesday.

