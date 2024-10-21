Alexander Sorloth scored twice as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Leganes 3-1 at Metropolitano Stadium. (More Football News)
Diego Simeone's side struck three times in the final 21 minutes to extend their unbeaten start to the La Liga season, while maintaining the pressure on pace setters Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Leganes had only scored once in eight previous top-flight meetings with Atletico, but broke the deadlock in the 34th minute through Yvan Neyou's brilliant strike into the top corner.
The hosts brought themselves level in the 69th minute, when Sorloth back-heeled in Axel Witsel's cross for his first home league goal since arriving from Villarreal.
Antoine Griezmann completed the turnaround with 11 minutes remaining, as his lofted cross crept in at Marko Dmitrovic's far post.
And Sorloth sealed the victory deep into stoppage time, turning home a rebound after Julian Alvarez's initial effort fell kindly for him.
Data Debrief: Another late show from Atletico
Atletico won after trailing at half-time in a LaLiga game for the first time since doing so against Cadiz just over a year ago, having failed to win in their nine previous such matches.
Sorloth's double proved crucial in the hosts' fightback. The former Villarreal forward's first Atleti goals on home soil took his LaLiga tally for 2024 to 20, with only Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (21) netting more during the calendar year.
Los Rojiblancos' late turnaround means they have won a league-high seven points from goals scored in the last 15 minutes of their matches this season.