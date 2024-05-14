Football

Andoni Iraola Signs 12-Month Contract Extension With Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola left Rayo Vallecano to join Bournemouth after they parted company with Gary O'Neil last year, and after a difficult start to his tenure, he has overseen a tremendous campaign

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola.
Andoni Iraola has committed his future to Bournemouth until 2026 by penning a one-year contract extension with the club, having enjoyed an excellent first season on the south coast. (More Football News)

Iraola left Rayo Vallecano to join Bournemouth after they parted company with Gary O'Neil last year, and after a difficult start to his tenure, he has overseen a tremendous campaign. 

Bournemouth failed to win any of their first nine league games under Iraola before beating Burnley in late October. 

Since that victory, only the current top four of Arsenal (65), Manchester City (64), Liverpool (58) and Aston Villa (48) have bettered the Cherries' tally of 45 points.

Their overall total of 48 for this campaign, meanwhile, is a new top-flight club record.

Though they were beaten 2-1 by Brentford on Saturday, they could still secure a top-half finish when they visit Chelsea for their final game on Sunday, should other results go their way.

Last week, Iraola was rewarded for his fine work with a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Season award, alongside Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery.

On Monday, the club confirmed he had also penned a one-year extension to the deal he agreed last June, which was set to expire at the end of 2024-25.

"I'm very happy to sign the contract. For me, it is a matter of renewing the confidence from both sides," Iraola told the club's website.

"We have had a good experience with our first season together in the Premier League, and I am happy that both sides want to continue the relationship further."

