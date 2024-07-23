Football

Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch

Onana featured in all four of Belgium's Euro 2024 fixtures in Germany, and made 72 appearances for Everton during his two-year stint at Goodison Park

Amadou Onana is aiming to take Aston Villa back to the top following his switch from Everton
Amadou Onana is aiming to take Aston Villa to the top following the completion of his transfer from Everton on Monday. (More Football News)

Onana, who became Unai Emery's eighth signing this transfer window, signed a five-year contract in a deal worth £50million. 

The 22-year-old will serve as a replacement for the departing Douglas Luiz, who completed a £42.35million switch to Juventus last month. 

Onana featured in all four of Belgium's Euro 2024 fixtures in Germany, and made 72 appearances for Everton during his two-year stint at Goodison Park. 

Villa are competing in the Champions League for the first time this season following their fourth place finish in the Premier League. 

And Onana is keen to build on the foundations laid by Emery at Villa Park as he looks to bring success back to the West Midlands. 

"To take what I can and help bring this football club to the top," Onana told Aston Villa's official website on his ambitions upon his arrival at the club. 

"I think they had a tremendous season last year, and we have to surf on that vibe and try to compete for the top."

The Belgian international was linked with a before his switch to Villa, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all interested in his services. 

However, Onana was able to list several positives of choosing to play his football under Emery, someone he described as "one of the best in the business".

"It was a bit of everything. It is a healthy atmosphere here for me to grow as a player, but also as a man," Onana told Aston Villa's official website. 

"You guys played some very attractive football last season, loads of goals, and we will be playing in the Champions League next season. 

"Those are some of the things that are very exciting with a manager who is, for me, one of the best in the business and I think he can take my game to the next level."

Onana has previously featured in the Champions League, making eight appearances during his time with Lille. 

Having helped Everton avoid relegation from the Premier League over the past two years, Onana is looking forward to playing among Europe's elite once again.

"I think Champions League nights are different from any other night," Onana said. "It is a special feeling walking out to that Champions League song."

