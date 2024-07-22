Football

Football Transfer: Amadou Onana Completes Aston Villa Transfer From Everton

The Belgium midfielder, who recently represented his nation at Euro 2024, becomes Villa's second-most expensive player in history after Moussa Diaby

Amadou Onana, EPL, Everton, File Photo
Onana has completed his switch from Everton to Villa
info_icon

Amadou Onana has completed a £50 million move from Everton to Aston Villa. (More Football News)

The Belgium midfielder, who recently represented his nation at Euro 2024, becomes Villa's second-most expensive player in history after Moussa Diaby.

Onana arrives at Villa Park following a two-year spell at Everton, where he made 72 appearances under Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche.

The 22-year-old is Unai Emery's eighth major signing ahead of the 2024-25 season, as the Spaniard looks to bolster his squad ready to compete in the Champions League.

Branthwaite was a target for Man Utd - null
Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest

BY Stats Perform

Ian Maatsen, Enzo Barrenechea, Samuel Iling-Junior and Lewis Dobbin have already moved to Villa in this window, while Ross Barkley, Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene have also returned to the club.

Onana could make his Villa debut on August 17 when they travel to West Ham for their opening match of the new Premier League season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh Women Beat Thailand By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  2. No Pakistan Cricket Board Proposal For Overseas India Vs Pakistan T20I Series: Report
  3. Royal One-Day Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. Geoffrey Boycott's Health Worsens As Former England Cricketer Is Unable To Eat And Drink After Throat Cancer Operation
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Gautam Gambhir Will Not 'Complicate' Winning Formula
Football News
  1. Football Transfer: Caleb Wiley Joins Premier League Outfit Chelsea From Atlanta United
  2. Antonio Conte Can Restore Napoli As Serie A Title Contenders, Says Leonardo Bonucci
  3. Man Utd Transfer News: Ten Hag Wants To Keep McTominay Despite Old Trafford Exit Links
  4. When Will International Stars Return For Club Football - Start Dates For Big Leagues Including PL, La Liga
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women's Football: Schedule, Format, Teams, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
  2. Rafael Nadal Pleased To Reach Swedish Open Final Without Injury
  3. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  4. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  5. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News July 22: Massive Fire Reported On INS Brahmaputra; Kamala Harris Praises Biden In First Speech Since Endorsement | Highlights
  2. Valmiki Scam: Case Filed Against 2 ED Officials Over Aim To Frame Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
  3. JEE Main, NEET UG, CSIR NET & More: 16 NTA Exams Postponed Since 2018 | Here's Why
  4. Looking For Faith: Inside Punjab's Growing Mega Churches
  5. Sailor Missing After INS Brahmaputra Catches Fire In Mumbai; Ship Resting On Side
Entertainment News
  1. Fact Check: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai? Pakistani Singer Rejects Viral Claim
  2. Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments
  3. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  4. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  5. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
  2. From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  4. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  5. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
  2. From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  4. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  5. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; NBA Superstar LeBron James Named USA's Olympic Flagbearer
  5. India News July 22: Massive Fire Reported On INS Brahmaputra; Kamala Harris Praises Biden In First Speech Since Endorsement | Highlights
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today