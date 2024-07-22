Football Transfer: Amadou Onana Completes Aston Villa Transfer From Everton

The Belgium midfielder, who recently represented his nation at Euro 2024, becomes Villa's second-most expensive player in history after Moussa Diaby.
Onana arrives at Villa Park following a two-year spell at Everton, where he made 72 appearances under Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche.
The 22-year-old is Unai Emery's eighth major signing ahead of the 2024-25 season, as the Spaniard looks to bolster his squad ready to compete in the Champions League.
Ian Maatsen, Enzo Barrenechea, Samuel Iling-Junior and Lewis Dobbin have already moved to Villa in this window, while Ross Barkley, Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene have also returned to the club.
Onana could make his Villa debut on August 17 when they travel to West Ham for their opening match of the new Premier League season.