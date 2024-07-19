Football

Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest

The Red Devils have seen two offers rejected for the 22-year-old defender, who is valued between £70-£80million by the Toffees

Branthwaite was a target for Man Utd
Jarrad Branthwaite says he is feeling confident and ready to "keep learning" with Everton ahead of the new season, despite interest from Manchester United. (More Football News)

The Red Devils have seen two offers rejected for the 22-year-old defender, who is valued between £70-£80million by the Toffees.

Branthwaite made 41 appearances for Everton last term, with his impressive performances earning him the club's Players' Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards.

He also received his first senior England call-up and was named in Gareth Southgate's provisional Euro 2024 squad, though he was ultimately left out of the final 26.

Ten Hag knows Man Utd need more strength in depth - null
Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals

BY Stats Perform

And Branthwaite hopes he can continue building on that momentum heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

"I think for me, it's just about taking what I learned from last season, and the season before, and putting it all together," he told Everton's official website.

"I think last season, playing all the games I did, helped me put performances in and get the experience I needed. I'm going to take that into this season and keep learning.

"When you've got a good defensive record, it gives you confidence going into the new season.

"It's not just the defenders who contribute to that, it's the whole team, and it's the way the manager has us set up to give us the best possible chance to win games and to pick up as many points as we can.

"I think it'll be the same again this season. Hopefully, we can pick up a few wins early on and get the momentum going in the new season."

Everton also confirmed on Friday that The Friedkin Group will not be buying a majority stake in the club, having been granted a period of exclusivity last month. 

