Football

Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals

The Dutchman's injury-hit side finished eighth in the Premier League last season; their lowest final position in the competition

Erik ten Hag-manchester-united-football
Ten Hag knows Man Utd need more strength in depth
info_icon

Erik ten Hag feels Manchester United have less strength in depth compared "with other top clubs in the Premier League".  (More Football News)

The Dutchman's injury-hit side finished eighth in the Premier League last season; their lowest final position in the competition.

However, the Red Devils did manage to secure European football for the 2024-25 campaign after beating rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag was heavily linked with a departure from Old Trafford, but recently extended his stay with the club until 2026, and he acknowledges United are still a work in progress.

Ange Postecoglou has said he remains committed to Tottenham amid being linked to the England role - null
English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links

BY Stats Perform

"Last season, we constantly had injuries to players in the same positions, all at the back. At one point, we had almost no defenders available," he told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.

"When we started here, United hadn't won a trophy for six years, and it really wasn't because they didn't have good managers here.

"It does say something about the composition and quality of the player group. I knew that when I started, of course, but they were players with long-term contracts.

"We were and still are in that process [of building]. If you compare our squad with other top clubs in the Premier League, we certainly have a bit less in terms of depth. That is exactly why we found it so difficult to deal with those injuries."

Ten Hag also reflected on that FA Cup final against City, a game which was widely expected to spell the end for the Dutchman had United lost.

But the 54-year-old is not concerned by his job security.

"Let's face it: you lose too many matches, it just takes strength to keep the team focused and motivated every time," he added. "The players are disappointed, the people around you are disappointed.

Archie Gray made his Spurs debut in defence - null
English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut

BY Stats Perform

"There was so much going on at that stage, but I still firmly believed that we could win that final. The most important thing of all was to convey that belief to my team. I had to be careful that the entire environment did not become negative in advance.

"If United's management find someone tomorrow who they think is better, then I'll go. It's that simple. Those are the mechanisms in football that you have to respect. At a club like this, it is crystal clear: if you don't win, you have a problem."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Scores: Pooja Vastrakar Strikes Again; Dismisses Both Openers
  2. NEP-W Vs UAE-W: Samjhana Khadka Leads Nepal To Their First Ever Women's Asia Cup Win
  3. IND-W Vs PAK-W Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Pakistan Women
  4. Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch TGC Vs NRK Match 18
  5. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: WI Cross 100 But Lose Three Wickets
Football News
  1. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
  2. Alvaro Morata Joins AC Milan On Four-year Deal
  3. Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals
  4. Jaden Philogene Re-Joins Aston Villa From Hull
  5. England Should Target Guardiola Or Klopp To Succeed Southgate, Says Eriksson
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  2. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
  3. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  4. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: 'Issue Identified, Fix Deployed', Says Crowdstrike CEO Amid Microsoft's Global Outage
  2. What Do You Think, When Will Normalcy Return?
  3. Microsoft Outage: Handwritten Boarding Passes For Passengers Amid Server Issues At Airports
  4. Water Scarcity Protest Turns Violent In North Kashmir’s Baramulla
  5. ‘Man Wants To Become God,’ Says RSS Chief Bhagwat; Congress Takes ‘Non-Biological PM’ Dig
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  2. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  3. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  4. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
  5. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
World News
  1. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  2. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  3. '3rd-Rate Products': Steve Jobs' 1995 Remark Resurfaces Amid Microsoft Global Outage
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Microsoft Outage: What Went Wrong And How Crowdstrike Is Involved
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  8. India News LIVE: 'Issue Identified, Fix Deployed', Says Crowdstrike CEO Amid Microsoft's Global Outage