English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut

Archie Gray is willing to play wherever Ange Postecoglou wants him to, after he featured at centre-back on his Tottenham debut. (More Football News)
Gray signed for Spurs at the start of July in a deal reportedly worth up to £40million.
The 18-year-old impressed in Leeds United's Championship campaign last season.
However, he had to settle for an unfamiliar role in defence, alongside another midfielder - Oliver Skipp - when Spurs played Hearts in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.
Not that it negatively impacted the result, with Spurs cruising to a 5-1 victory; goals from Brennan Johnson, Will Lankshear, Mikey Moore and Djed Spence were added to by Lewis Neilson's own goal.
"Definitely [a good start], it was great to get a good feel of playing the ball and getting minutes in the legs," Gray said in a post-match interview with Spurs' social media channels.
"I wasn't expecting to play centre-back but I'm just grateful to come in and get the opportunity to play.
"I don't really care where I play, I'm 18 and need to learn the game. Anywhere he puts me, I'm happy to learn and have great team-mates around me to teach me."
Gray singled out right-back Pedro Porro as being particularly influential.
"Just getting used to the simple things that my team-mates like on and off the pitch, trying to get to know them – today really helped," Gray continued.
"They're all brilliant, they've all helped me so much, especially Pedro today, he was really helpful. Everyone in training, too. Every single day, everyone's trying to help.
"I feel lucky to be watching the front players we've got – so many good players. I wouldn't say I'm lucky to play in this team, I've worked hard, but I'm excited for the next few games."
Gray's performance earned plaudits from his new manager.
Postecoglou said: "Archie did well. He and Skippy weren't expecting to be starting in the back four.
"It's about guys like Archie getting accustomed to how we play, how we train – he's an intelligent kid. I knew he'd cope okay.
"I thought he was really good, he did the things we know he can do well. He's adapting to the intensity and tempo."