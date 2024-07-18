Football

English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut

Archie Gray is willing to play wherever Ange Postecoglou wants him to, after he featured at centre-back on his Tottenham debut

Archie Gray, Tottenham Hotspur
Archie Gray made his Spurs debut in defence
info_icon

Archie Gray is willing to play wherever Ange Postecoglou wants him to, after he featured at centre-back on his Tottenham debut. (More Football News)

Gray signed for Spurs at the start of July in a deal reportedly worth up to £40million.

The 18-year-old impressed in Leeds United's Championship campaign last season.

However, he had to settle for an unfamiliar role in defence, alongside another midfielder - Oliver Skipp - when Spurs played Hearts in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

Not that it negatively impacted the result, with Spurs cruising to a 5-1 victory; goals from Brennan Johnson, Will Lankshear, Mikey Moore and Djed Spence were added to by Lewis Neilson's own goal.

"Definitely [a good start], it was great to get a good feel of playing the ball and getting minutes in the legs," Gray said in a post-match interview with Spurs' social media channels.

"I wasn't expecting to play centre-back but I'm just grateful to come in and get the opportunity to play.

"I don't really care where I play, I'm 18 and need to learn the game. Anywhere he puts me, I'm happy to learn and have great team-mates around me to teach me."

Gray singled out right-back Pedro Porro as being particularly influential.

"Just getting used to the simple things that my team-mates like on and off the pitch, trying to get to know them – today really helped," Gray continued.

"They're all brilliant, they've all helped me so much, especially Pedro today, he was really helpful. Everyone in training, too. Every single day, everyone's trying to help.

"I feel lucky to be watching the front players we've got – so many good players. I wouldn't say I'm lucky to play in this team, I've worked hard, but I'm excited for the next few games."

Gray's performance earned plaudits from his new manager.

Postecoglou said: "Archie did well. He and Skippy weren't expecting to be starting in the back four.

"It's about guys like Archie getting accustomed to how we play, how we train – he's an intelligent kid. I knew he'd cope okay.

"I thought he was really good, he did the things we know he can do well. He's adapting to the intensity and tempo."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  2. Women's Asia Cup Over The Years: History, Expansion And India's Undisputed Dominance
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Excited By Upcoming England Bowlers
  4. Jay Shah To Take Over As ICC Chairman? Annual Meet Begins On June 19 In Colombo
  5. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Records, Stats Preview
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  2. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  3. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  4. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
  5. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Row Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota; 2 Soldiers Injured In Doda Encounter
  2. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  3. 'Drunk' Son Of Sharad Pawar's NCP Leader Crashes Speeding Car Into Temp Trunk | VIDEO
  4. Farmers' Movement Reignites: Tractor March Planned For Independence Day
  5. Maharashtra's Amravati Hardest Hit By Agrarian Crisis: 557 Farmer Suicides Recorded In Six Months
Entertainment News
  1. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  2. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  4. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
  5. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
US News
  1. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  2. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  3. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  4. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
  5. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
World News
  1. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  2. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  3. Oman Oil Tanker Capsize: INS Teg Rescues 8 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan; Search Operation For The Rest Underway
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nadal-Ruud Into Swedish Open SFs; PT Usha 'Shocked' At IOA Criticism