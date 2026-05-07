Al-Shabab Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Today’s Match?

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Know all about the Matchday 33 fixture, including preview, head-to-head record, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr live streaming Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 33
Al-Nassr's player in training ahead of their Saudi Pro League match against Al-Shabab on May 7, 2026. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Al-Nassr face Al-Shabab at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on Thursday

  • Their last clash in January ended 3‑2 in favor of Al-Nassr

  • Find out when and where to Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr match live on TV and online

Al-Nassr will look to take one step closer to the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 title when they face Al-Shabab in a Matchday 33 fixture at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif on Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side are two points ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal in the points table with three rounds remaining.

The visitors saw their incredible 20-game unbeaten run come to an end after being stunned 3-1 by Al Qadsiah in their last outing. Joao Felix was the lone scorer for Al-Alami in what was a disappointing result in Dammam on Sunday.

The result gave Al-Hilal a lifeline in the title race, but the crown is still Al-Nassr’s to lose, and they will look for a positive result at home against 13th-placed Al-Shabab. The hosts are winless in their last four league games, having been thumped 5-1 by Al-Taawoun in their last match.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr: Head-to-Head Record

In 50 matches since 2005, Al-Nassr have won 20 times, compared to 16 victories for Al-Shabab. The remaining 14 matches have ended in draws. The last time these two sides met was in January, with Al-Nassr winning the match 3-2.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr: Live Streaming Details

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Q

When and where is the Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live on TV?

A

The Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

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