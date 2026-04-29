Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Summary of this article
Al-Nassr will clash with Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26
Al-Nassr are gunning for the title and are currently the league leaders
Al Ahli enter the clash on the back of winning the AFC Champions League elite
The Saudi Pro League witnesses a titanic clash this Wednesday, April 29, 2026, as league leaders Al Nassr host third-placed Al Ahli at Al-Awwal Park. With the 2025–26 season entering its final stretch, this fixture carries massive implications for the title race and continental bragging rights.
Al Nassr enter the match in scintillating form, sitting atop the table with 76 points from 29 games. Under Jorge Jesus, the Riyadh giants have been relentless, currently riding a staggering 19-match winning streak across all competitions. A victory today would put them within touching distance of the trophy, maintaining their five-point cushion over second-placed Al Hilal.
Al Ahli, however, arrives with a heavy momentum. Fresh off clinching back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles, the Jeddah club is the last team to have truly rattled Al Nassr. They sit third with 66 points and hold a psychological edge, having won the reverse fixture 3–2 earlier this season thanks to an Ivan Toney brace.
The hosts are likely to lean on the lethal partnership of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix. While they remain without long-term absentee Mubarak Al Buainain (knee), the rest of the squad is primed for revenge after their January defeat to the visitors.
Al Ahli's eyes are on Ivan Toney, who has been a thorn in the side of top-tier defenses all season. The visitors will need their defensive stalwarts like Merih Demiral to be perfect to stop a Nassr side that has scored 79 goals in 29 league outings.
With Al Nassr seeking to avenge their only recent blemish and Al Ahli looking to prove their continental dominance translates to domestic supremacy, expect a high-intensity battle in the capital.
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League: Live Streaming
When and where is the Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match being played?
The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League match is scheduled to be played at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, from 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 29.
Where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live online?
The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli match live on TV?
The Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ettifaq match will be available on the FanCode Sports channel on Tata Play (Channel 475).