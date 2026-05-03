Al Qadsiah Vs Al‑Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Side Chase Title In Dammam

Al-Nassr players celebrate after their Saudi Pro League match against Al-Ahli on April 29, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/alnassr

Welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 31 fixture between Al Qadsiah and Al-Nassr at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Dammam on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Al-Nassr are flying high this season, sitting five points clear at the top of the table. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are on a stunning 20-game winning streak, including 16 consecutive league victories. Al Qadsiah, meanwhile, sit fourth with 65 points, and won 4-0 against Al-Riyadh in their last outing. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Al Qadsiah vs Al-Nassr football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES