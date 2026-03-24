Who Is Responsible For India’s AFC Asian Cup 2026 Debacle? AIFF Women’s Chief Flags ‘Series Of Blunders’

Summary of this article
AIFF faces questions after women’s committee chief Valanka Alemao flagged a “series of blunders,” including the kit controversy and opaque coaching appointment
Concerns raised over decision-making, late coaching change, and poor-quality preparations
India exit winless from AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, finishing bottom of Group C
The All India Football Federation has come under scrutiny after its women’s committee chief Valanka Alemao alleged a “series of blunders” that affected the national team’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign in Australia, with issues like the ill-fitting jersey controversy exposing serious shortcomings in planning and execution.
According to a PTI report, Alemao has written to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, demanding accountability and action against officials responsible for what she termed a “huge embarrassment to the country.”
The issue first came to light before the tournament began, when players had to publicly appeal for properly fitted kits. On the field, India showed promise early on, pushing Vietnam in a narrow 1-2 defeat after staying competitive for long periods.
However, their campaign quickly lost direction, with defeats to Japan and Chinese Taipei ensuring a winless exit.
"Questions must be asked and answers sought from those responsible for the series of blunders concerning the team as it has caused huge embarrassment to the country at large," Alemao stated in her letter.
She has urged Chaubey to convene an Executive Committee meeting to examine the matter in detail and initiate action against those found responsible. Alemao also alleged that both the Executive Committee and the Women’s Football Committee were kept out of key decisions.
"Who decided to appoint Amelia Valverde of Costa Rica as the head coach along with her two assistants in January 2026 by sidelining Crispin Chhetri just six weeks before the tournament? What was the procedure that was followed for her appointment?"
"The Technical Committee cleared the appointments without calling for any list of prospective candidates to be prepared or advertised as it happened while choosing the coach for the Women's team without any knowledge of the EC," she pointed out.
She further questioned the timing and financial transparency behind the appointments.
"Where was the need to bring in someone so close to the tournament and what was the cost of payments to all the three?"
The AIFF Constitution mandates that "all processes for recruitment of individuals as well as engagement of contractors and/or service providers is to be done through a transparent and open tendering process, with notices of the same duly being posted on the AIFF website." Alemao said that the appointment of Valverde was done without following the due process.
Alemao also flagged lapses in planning and logistics, stating that concerns raised earlier had not been addressed.
"In the Women's Committee Meeting in December 2025, I had mentioned several areas that needed to be attended to with regard to preparations, travel, stay, kits, etc. But everything was goofed up. Who decided to out-source all arrangements?" she said.
Alemao, who is also a member of the FIFA Women's Football Development Committee, further criticised the quality of preparations, pointing out that the team was lined up against "totally sub-standard opposition" in the lead-up to the tournament.
"The team played only three friendly Internationals, one against Iran and two against Nepal. More importantly, the team was made to play against mediocre club sides which got them no benefit."
She also questioned changes to the team’s preparation plans.
"Who decided to send the team to Turkey instead of China, as was originally planned?" she asked.
The kit controversy, however, remained the most glaring issue, with Alemao demanding accountability over how such a lapse occurred at the international level.
"What happened to the kits provided to the Indian team? Who sent ill-fitting jerseys meant for junior players to Australia. Two days before the first match, the players had to ensure such bizarre shocks."
She added, "News spread like wildfire that the local organisers helped the team secure proper jerseys. These questions must be raised and those who are responsible for such blunders which has brought shame to the nation must be taken to task."
India’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Campaign
India’s campaign at the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup ended in a disappointing group-stage exit, as they finished bottom of Group C without a win. They went down 2-1 to Vietnam, suffered a heavy 11-0 defeat to Japan, and lost 3-1 to Chinese Taipei, conceding 16 goals overall.
The tournament was also overshadowed by administrative setbacks, including the kit controversy and a late coaching change, which disrupted their preparations. It marked India’s return to the competition for the first time since 2003.