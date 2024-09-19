Football

AIFF Players Status Committee Issues NOC To Anwar Ali, 'Free' To Represent East Bengal

With the NOC, Anwar is now "free" to officially join East Bengal and participate in the ongoing Indian Super League

anwar ali east bengal player X torch bearers
Anwar Ali during a practice session of East Bengal FC. Photo: X | Torch Bearers
info_icon

India defender Anwar Ali was on Thursday cleared to play for East Bengal after the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Players Status Committee issued him a No Objection Certificate (NOC). (More Football News)

The decision came after the Delhi High Court ordered a rehearing of his case, overturning a previous suspension imposed by the AIFF.

"The player's subsequent conduct of signing with East Bengal FC be given effect to pursuant to Article 9.5 and the CRS be updated by treating this order as the requisite release letter/NOC," the PSC stated while granting him NOC.

The next hearing is slated for September 30.

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri celebrating after a goal in the match against Hyderabad FC in ISL. - Photo: ISL
BFC Vs HFC, ISL 2024-25: Sunil Chhetri Scores Twice In Bengaluru FC's 3-0 Win Over Hyderabad FC

BY Jagdish Yadav

On September 10, the AIFF had slapped a four-month suspension on Anwar, saying that he was "guilty" of terminating his contract with Mohun Bagan in an unjust manner.

In addition to the suspension, the AIFF sought a staggering compensation of Rs 12.90 crore from him, as well as from his parent club, Delhi FC, and East Bengal, where he had signed a five-year contract.

The Delhi High Court, however, intervened and emphasised that the AIFF's decision lacked reasoning and failed to follow the principles of natural justice.

The court also criticised the federation for not allowing Anwar a fair opportunity to present his case and directed the AIFF to reconsider its ruling.

With the NOC, Anwar is now "free" to officially join East Bengal and participate in the ongoing Indian Super League.

He will be available for their upcoming match against Kerala Blasters on September 22 as well as for the highly-anticipated Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan on October 19.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Centurion Ravichandran Ashwin Bats For Going Hard On Chennai Pitch
  2. Canada Vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs OMN Match
  3. NZ Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Latham, Williamson Star As New Zealand Close Gap On Sri Lanka
  4. SL Vs NZ 1st Test: Tom Latham Shines As Visitors Trail By 50 Runs On Day 2 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin Scores Century As Hosts Take Edge - In Pics
Football News
  1. BFC Vs HFC, ISL 2024-25: Sunil Chhetri Scores Twice In Bengaluru FC's 3-0 Win Over Hyderabad FC
  2. Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Sunil Chhetri's Brace Helps The Blues Register Second Win
  3. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PFC Vs OFC On TV And Online
  4. Pep Guardiola To Leave Man City? Spaniard Facing More Questions About His MCFC Future
  5. WSL 2024-25: Manchester City Women Know 'Exactly What To Do' To Win Title, Says Manager Gareth Taylor
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  2. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  3. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  4. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Accident: 19-Year-Old DU Student Dead As Speeding SUV Crashes Into Guardrail; 4 Friends Injured
  2. On-Duty Rooms, CCTV, Washrooms: Bengal Govt Issues Directives On Security For Healthcare Professionals
  3. Bihar: Parts of Patna, Nalanda Inundated As Rising River Waters Breach Small Dams
  4. India Slams US Court Summons In Pannun Assassination Plot Case
  5. Fish Oil, Beef In Tirupati Laddu: Lab Report Supports Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's Claim; YSRCP Denies
Entertainment News
  1. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  2. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  3. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  4. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  5. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Leader's Condemnation Of Crossing 'Red Lines'
  3. Sweden Charges Woman With War Crimes For Allegedly Torturing Yazidi Women, And Children In Syria
  4. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  5. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know