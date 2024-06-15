Football

Adam Lallana: Southampton Bring Back Former Captain Ahead Of English Premier League Return

Southampton will discover their Premier League fixtures for 2024-25 on Tuesday, when the schedule for the new campaign will be released

Adam Lallana left Brighton and Hove Albion as a free agent.
info_icon

Southampton have re-signed their former captain Adam Lallana after the midfielder left Brighton and Hove Albion as a free agent. (More Football News)

Lallana initially joined Southampton at the age of 12 and was with the club for 14 years before he left for Liverpool in a £25million deal in 2014.

During eight years with the Saints' first team, he made 265 appearances and scored 60 goals, helping them win back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League as well as lifting the EFL Trophy at Wembley Stadium in 2010.

He then went on to help Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies before joining Brighton in 2020.  

He heads back to St Mary's as Russell Martin's first signing ahead of their return to the Premier League, after Southampton earned promotion by beating Leeds United 1-0 in last month's Championship play-off final.

Speaking to Southampton's website, Lallana said: "I've been no stranger. My son's at the academy, so I'm in and around it quite a bit, but I've not been this close to being home, so it's amazing. 

"Although it sounds like a bit of a fairytale, in my head there's still a job to do and I'm really confident I've still got a lot to give to this football club."

Southampton will discover their Premier League fixtures for 2024-25 on Tuesday, when the schedule for the new campaign will be released. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Unconstitutional': West Bengal Guv Condemns CM For Not Allowing Post-Poll Violence Victims To Enter Raj Bhavan
  2. Sheena Bora's Bones, Remains Collected From Maharashtra Untraceable Now: CBI
  3. Indian Army Gets First Batch Of Nagastra-1 Loitering Munition | Key Features
  4. ‘Motherland Awaits You’: Mirwaiz Farooq Urges Kashmiri Pandits To Return
  5. Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Security In J&K, Calls High-Level Meeting On June 16
Entertainment News
  1. How Deepika Padukone Has Become The Box-Office Queen
  2. ‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics
  3. Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics
  4. ‘Gullak 4’: 5 Moments That Prove The Slice-Of-Life Family Drama Should Be On Your Weekend Binge List
  5. ‘The Bikeriders’: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy And Others Attend The Star-Studded London Screening – View Pics
Sports News
  1. IND Vs CAN, T20 World Cup Weather Update: Is It Raining In Lauderhill, Florida? Will India Vs Canada Be Washed Out?
  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1 Guide: Teams, Schedule, Match Days, Venues - All You Need To Know
  3. WWE Clash At The Castle Live Streaming: Matches, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open Golf, Round 2: Rory Mcilroy Remains In Contention As Bryson Dechambeau Impresses
  5. Adam Lallana: Southampton Bring Back Former Captain Ahead Of English Premier League Return
World News
  1. Huge Ice Chunk Falls From Sky, New Jersey Family Nearly Escapes Disaster
  2. Pope Francis Becomes First Pontiff To Address A G7 Summit
  3. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  4. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
  5. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!