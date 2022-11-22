Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina And Lionel Messi Suffer A Massive Shock, Lose 2-1 To Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1.

Lionel Messi and Argentina were below-par in their defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Lionel Messi and Argentina were below-par in their defeat to Saudi Arabia. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 22 Nov 2022 5:58 pm

Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.

Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis their greatest win. Messi rolled in a penalty to give Argentina a 10th-minute lead. 

 

This also rivals shocking results such as Senegal beating then-titleholder France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States stunning England by the same score in 1950.

