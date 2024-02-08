So much for Chelsea being in crisis.

A 3-1 win at Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth-round replay extended Chelsea's strong run of results in the domestic cup competitions this season, just as critics were getting on manager Mauricio Pochettino's back for the team's many dismal displays in the Premier League. (More Football News)

Chelsea arrived at Villa Park having been routed 4-1 at Liverpool and then overrun in a 4-2 home loss to Wolverhampton, both in the league.