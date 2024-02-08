Kylian Mbappé scored his 30th goal of the season as Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the French Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Brest that extended its unbeaten run to 15 matches. (More Football News)

Amid persistent rumours he will leave PSG to join Real Madrid after his contract runs out at the end of June, Mbappé has been in tremendous form this season.