FC Barcelona Take European Club To Court Over Transfer Payment

Barcelona claims it is owed USD 525,000 from Zenit because of a clause in the transfer deal that saw Brazil winger Malcom join the Russian club in 2019. As part of that deal, Zenit was required to pay Barcelona 490,000 euros (USD 525,000) each time it qualified for the Champions League group stage in a season where Malcom had played in at least half its domestic league games.

But, FIFA ruled last year that Zenit didn't have to pay that money after it was excluded from the 2022-23 Champions League season as part of a UEFA ban on Russian clubs, even though it had won the domestic league title the previous campaign to qualify for the competition.