AC Milan Vs Bari, Coppa Italia: Max Allegri Demands High Level From Rossoneri In First Round Clash

Allegri, who was appointed for his second stint with the Rossoneri over the off-season, now wants Milan to get the new season off to a flying start

Milan coach Allegri ahead of Sunday's clash with Bari
  • Milan are in action against Serie B side in Coppa Italia

  • Allegri demands more of his side against lower opposition

  • Milan missed out on European football last season

Massimiliano Allegri has demanded AC Milan hit a high level when they take on Serie B side Bari in the Coppa Italia.

It is unusual for one of Italy's biggest clubs to be involved this early on in the Coppa Italia, but given the Rossoneri missed out on European qualification last term, they get their campaign up and running a week prior to the start of the Serie A season.

Allegri, who was appointed for his second stint with the Rossoneri over the off-season, now wants Milan to get the new season off to a flying start.

"The Coppa Italia is one of three key objectives. There is great enthusiasm and we thank all the fans who will come to the stadium," he told Milan's media channels.

"We must be good at playing a responsible, organised, and highly technical match.

"We must have great respect for Bari, an organised team with a good coach. They have prepared well.

"The victory counts, we must try to move forward to reach the finals in May."

Milan finished eighth in Serie A in 2024-25, but Allegri is convinced they can have a much better season this time around.

"We have 38 games in the league, and Serie A is not won or lost on one game," he added.

"You need balance. You can’t self-congratulate when things go well and we can’t let our heads drop in the tough times.  

"We need to have respect in every game, because that’s what makes the difference in a long season.

"This is a good team. Last season, they got to the final of the Coppa Italia and won the Supercoppa [Italiana], so they did good things.

"We need to focus on our objectives and need to have clear minds."

Milan open up their Serie A season by taking on Cremonese on August 23.

